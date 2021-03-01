Manchester City vs Wolves prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City host Wolves on Tuesday as Pep Guardiola's side look to continue their march to the Premier League title.

The Citizens have been in incredible form, winning their last 20 games across all competitions. Manchester City came away with all three points against David Moyes' West Ham on Saturday, courtesy of goals from John Stones and Ruben Dias.

Pep Guardiola will hope his side can add to their 12 point lead at the top of the Premier League table against the Wolves.

Wolves, on the other hand, have been very inconsistent this season. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have struggled to string together wins consistently and currently lie 12th in the Premier League. Wolves are, however, on a 3-match unbeaten streak, coming off a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Sunday.

PEP 💬 We must rest mentally and physically. If not, you cannot sustain it. It’s many games but the big teams have to do it. From tomorrow, we look towards Wolves - in past years we suffered against them. — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 27, 2021

Pep Guardiola will hope his side can continue their winning streak on Tuesday, but Wolves could be a tricky fixture for Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Wolves Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head meetings between the two sides have been split evenly. Both sides have two wins out of their last five Premier League clashes against each other.

Manchester City did however come away as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Manchester City Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Wolves Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Manchester City vs Wolves Team News

Raul Jimenez is still out with the head injury he suffered last year

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will have a full strength squad to pick from against Wolves on Tuesday, with only 4th choice centre-back Nathan Ake unavailable through injury.

The Manchester City boss will however most likely make a few changes to the side that beat West Ham 2-1 on Saturday.

Injured: Nathan Ake

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo will be without a few key players for their trip to the Etihad on Tuesday. Daniel Podence will miss a few weeks due to a tear in his abductor muscle. Star striker Raul Jimenez is also out as he is still recovering from the fractured skull that he suffered last November.

French centre-back Willy Boly is also a doubt for the game, having picked up a knock last week.

Injured: Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: Willy Boly

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Wolves Predicted XI

Raul Jimenez WILL play again this season, confirms Nuno https://t.co/SrPnbiNJEi — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 26, 2021

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Riyadh Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Wolves Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker; Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo; Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

Manchester City vs Wolves Prediction

It's hard to see Wolves coming away with anything on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's side look unstoppable at the moment and should be able to easily deal with anything that Wolves throw at them.

We predict a comfortable win for Manchester City

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Wolves