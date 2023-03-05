Manchester City want to sign 27-year-old star who nearly joined Manchester United in the summer: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly keen to rope in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who was close to joining Manchester United last summer.

Rabiot, 27, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Bianconeri in the ongoing 2022-23 season despite his dispiriting start in Turin. He has scored seven goals and laid out two assists in 28 games across all competitions for the Massimiliano Allegri-coached side so far.

A left-footed press-resistant operator, the 35-cap France international was close to securing a permanent move to Manchester United for £16 million in August last year. However, the potential deal failed to materialize due to wage differences between the two entourages.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester City have identified Rabiot as an ideal replacement for club captain Ilkay Gundogan, who is in the final four months of his deal. Rabiot is also out of contract at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season and is yet to agree to an improved renewal.

Should Rabiot seal a switch to Pep Guardiola's side this summer, he would provide competition to Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, and Maximo Perrone. Apart from operating as a central midfielder, he could also fill in as an emergency left wing-back for Manchester City.

Manchester United, on the other hand, lured Casemiro away from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £70 million after missing out on Rabiot last summer. The club also added Marcel Sabitzer to their ranks in January.

In November last year, Rabiot was asked about interest in him from a host of Premier League teams. He told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"It's true, there were contacts with Premier League clubs, but in the end, I was lucky to stay, perhaps it was the best decision. The Premier League is the most followed league but I don't think about the future."

Rabiot, who has helped Juventus lift three trophies so far, has scored 13 goals and laid out eight assists in 157 overall matches for his club.

