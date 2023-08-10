Manchester City have whopping €101m bid rejected for Brazil international, price tag set at €110m: Reports

Manchester City have had a €101 million offer for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta rejected.

According to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna, the Cityzens lodged a second bid for the Brazilian worth just short of their club record €118 million capture of Jack Grealish in 2021. They previously failed with an €81 million offer, as the Hammers demanded more.

Manchester City obliged and took their proposal up to the €100 million mark. However, that's seemingly still not enough, as West Ham are demanding €110 million, but there's positivity from both clubs that a deal could be sorted.

Paqueta, 25, joined David Moyes' side from Ligue 1 side Lyon last summer for €43 million. The Brazil international had a fine debut season in the Premier League, featuring 41 times across competitions. He bagged five goals and seven assists as his side went on to win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Manchester City are in the market for a new midfielder following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan. The signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea appears to have not been enough to fill the void.

Paqueta is an all-action midfielder who's comfortable in possession and flourishes in transition. He fits the Pep Guardiola profile of player and could suit the Spanish tactician at the Etihad.

West Ham could end this summer having sold their two central midfielders for a joint fee of €225 million. Their former captain Declan Rice headed to Arsenal earlier this summer for €116 million. Paqueta's price tag has brought with it a ton of scrutiny, as he has only been at the London Stadium for a year.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to comment on Paqueta speculation

Paqueta (above) could soon be headed to the Etihad.

Guardiola refused to comment on claims suggesting that Manchester City are pursuing a deal for West Ham's Paqueta.

He spoke ahead of the Cityzens' Premier League opener against Burnley on Friday (August 11) via One Football:

“I will not answer about (Lucas) Paqueta; he is a West Ham player."

Paqueta's Hammers will be in action against Bournemouth on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if he will be a part of Moyes' squad. If City start to close in on the Brazilian, the Hammers could look to keep him at full fitness ahead of the proposed move.

Guardiola's refusal to comment hints that there's movement behind the scenes as he could have ruled out talk of Paqueta's arrival. The Brazil international could soon be joining the treble winners in another blockbuster Premier League transfer.