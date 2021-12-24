What could Manchester City's winter transfer window look like?

The winter transfer window is just around the corner, or maybe not really as far as Manchester City are concerned. If you look at their history, the club has been relatively quiet during the January window.

That doesn't mean they're not trying to add new players. They do try - recall the Alexis Sanchez saga, for instance.

One thing that almost everyone agrees with is that Manchester City need a striker. Will they get one next month? Let's dig right in to see what the 2022 winter transfer window has in store for Manchester City.

1) Are Manchester City looking for a new left-back?

Does Manchester City need a new left-back?

Let's look at the options City have. Cancelo is the obvious first-choice left-back at the moment, followed by Nathan Ake and Zinchenko. As it is, there's a lot of fight on who gets to start in the backline, leaving others upset, and adding a new face to the squad at the moment is not the best of moves.

It is also hard to see where the new player would fit in. Sure, if there is an injury or two in the next few weeks, that could lead to City thinking about a new player, but other than that, not so much.

I mean, one could argue that City could do with a new left-back, which was the case for the last couple of seasons, but now, it doesn't look likely.

2) What's going on with Raheem Sterling?

Should Manchester City cash in on Sterling while they can?

Raheem Sterling is an interesting case. His contract is due to expire at the end of 2023. He was open to a move away from the Etihad earlier this summer and City would have accepted a big offer. Everyone would have walked away happy from this deal.

Fast forward six months and Sterling is in good form and means business. He could soon cement his place in the starting XI at this rate.

But look at the flip side. The better he plays, the more suitors he attracts. City then risk losing him for cheap or handing him a big fat offer.

