Manchester derby: Fans indecisive about who to support in the crucial game
The Manchester derby is just around the corner but the importance that comes with the decisive clash has gotten football fans across the world a little confused.
The Premier League title chase continues to heat up as Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City refuse to go down in their little catch-up game. While Liverpool have 88 points from 35 matches, Manchester City have 86 points from 34 games.
Pep Guardiola's men are two points behind Liverpool but will overtake them to the top of the Premier League if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford later tonight.
Liverpool are hoping to win their first league title since the 1989-90 campaign and the odds look ever in their favour this season.
The stakes in the game have left fans a bit confused about who they should support in the crucial derby. While Liverpool fans will begrudgingly give support to arch-rivals Manchester United, the Red Devils Brigade are stuck between wanting to defeat their City rivals and losing to them to avoid the Premier League title going to Liverpool.
Reds star James Milner himself has declared that the derby will be the first time he will support Manchester United saying:
"First time in my life. But I won't be watching. It's a bit of a waste of energy, willing the ball in the other goal. I've no idea what I'll do, maybe go out for some food."
"It's frustrating to think we've had one defeat all year and it might not be enough. We just need to win the rest of our games. If we do that and it's not good enough then you have to hold your hands up and say 'well done City'.
"They're a top team, they've done it before and are grinding it out. All we can do is win the rest of our games and put them under pressure."
Football fans have since taken to Twitter to address the dilemma: