Manchester derby: Fans indecisive about who to support in the crucial game

All eyes will be on Old Trafford for this crucial Manchester derby.

The Manchester derby is just around the corner but the importance that comes with the decisive clash has gotten football fans across the world a little confused.

The Premier League title chase continues to heat up as Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City refuse to go down in their little catch-up game. While Liverpool have 88 points from 35 matches, Manchester City have 86 points from 34 games.

Pep Guardiola's men are two points behind Liverpool but will overtake them to the top of the Premier League if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford later tonight.

Liverpool are hoping to win their first league title since the 1989-90 campaign and the odds look ever in their favour this season.

The stakes in the game have left fans a bit confused about who they should support in the crucial derby. While Liverpool fans will begrudgingly give support to arch-rivals Manchester United, the Red Devils Brigade are stuck between wanting to defeat their City rivals and losing to them to avoid the Premier League title going to Liverpool.

Reds star James Milner himself has declared that the derby will be the first time he will support Manchester United saying:

"First time in my life. But I won't be watching. It's a bit of a waste of energy, willing the ball in the other goal. I've no idea what I'll do, maybe go out for some food."

"It's frustrating to think we've had one defeat all year and it might not be enough. We just need to win the rest of our games. If we do that and it's not good enough then you have to hold your hands up and say 'well done City'.

"They're a top team, they've done it before and are grinding it out. All we can do is win the rest of our games and put them under pressure."

Football fans have since taken to Twitter to address the dilemma:

On Wednesday, 24th April we will witness something never seen in English league history:



- LFC fans will support United

- Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Spurs fans will support City

- Some United fans would rather lose the derby for the first time ever! #AnyoneButLiverpool pic.twitter.com/H7KEG0crYT — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) April 21, 2019

Mindbending evening for many fans tomorrow



Many United fans would prefer them losing, in a derby



All Liverpool fans supporting United



City find the club they have most defined themselves against rooting for them — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 23, 2019

Liverpool fans getting ready for the Manchester derbypic.twitter.com/U7guse8Q5I — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) April 23, 2019

Manchester United fans trying to decide if they want to beat Man City and defeat their city rivals or lose to them and not hand the league to Liverpool...🙃 pic.twitter.com/jezaWjuJwA — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) April 23, 2019

Manchester United fans when they have to choose between beating city to hand Liverpool the league or losing to city, but also losing out to top 4 and letting their city rivals win the league. pic.twitter.com/W2eJpVEuNy — . (@ftblarj) April 16, 2019

Yes I am a Liverpool fan and tomorrow I will be supporting Man United.



This is because we are in a title race and the Manchester derby can decide the fate of the title.



Man United fans hoping they lose risking top 4 tells you how big Liverpool are and how small Man City is. — Señor (@EnRouteAnfield) April 23, 2019

Kyle Walker:



“When I’m out and about or walking my dogs, United fans are coming up to me saying, ‘We’d rather City win the league than Liverpool’.



Tomorrow night's Manchester Derby is gonna be VERY strange... — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 23, 2019

Has there ever been a Manchester derby where Man Utd fans want Man City to win and every Liverpool fan wants Man Utd to win? Football does some weird things. — David Hickman (@DavidHickman87) April 22, 2019