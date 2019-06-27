×
Manchester United Transfer News: Matthijs de Ligt says he does not want to join Manchester United 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
130   //    27 Jun 2019, 17:14 IST

Dutch sensation- Matthijs de Ligt
Dutch sensation- Matthijs de Ligt

What is the story?

Manchester United placed an enticing bid for Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt, but the centre-back said he does not want to join the Manchester club, according to the BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein.

In case you didn't know...

Following another heartbreaking season in the domestic circuit, Manchester United are looking to include a few new faces to bridge the gap between them and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

In order to make this transfer window a successful one, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to sign a superstar centre-back. Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while now.

In an interview, de Ligt revealed that he wanted to be like Cristiano Ronaldo. He also told that his first footy shirt was the winger's when he was in England.

"Everything is going fast. During the season, in the club and during the various competitions, you don't really have time to think about it.
"However, sometimes I realise it, as recently when I had dinner with my childhood friends who I used to play with.
"We came to the conclusion that I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we played soccer in the garden.
"Especially during the period when he played at Manchester United. Even my first football shirt was his.
"That dinner took place immediately after the two challenges against Juventus, in which I had to face Ronaldo."
The heart of the matter

According to David Ornstein, Manchester United's offer was there on the table of Matthijs de Ligt. Nevertheless, it was the player who doesn't want to join the Red Devils.

David hasn't made it clear why the Dutch asset has decided to reject United's transfer request. However, It's expected that missing the Champions League spot has heavily hampered Manchester United's hope of landing de Ligt from Ajax in this summer transfer window.

What is next?

If reports surrounding the 19-year-old superstar are to be believed, de Ligt will join Juventus in the upcoming weeks. The deal is expected to cost Juventus around £62million.

