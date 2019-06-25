Juventus set to pay Matthijs de Ligt a massive salary of €15 million a season, PSG set to table mammoth €75 million bid for Milinkovic-Savic and more, 25 June 2019

Matthijs de Ligt is set to join Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumor mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

PSG set to offer €75 million for Juventus target

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has remained one of PSG's top targets. However, Lazio are demanding no less than €100 million from the French champions, and this request has turned out to be a major stumbling block for the Ligue 1 side.

Lazio President Claudio Lotito has remained open to the player's sale, and PSG remains the likeliest destination for the Serbian. However, PSG sporting director Leonardo reportedly believed that €75 million would be enough to open negotiations between the two parties.

The report further reveals that Juventus have tracked Milinkovic-Savic for some time, but the Old Lady will wait for Paul Pogba first. The Frenchman remains Juventus's top target. Hence, the Serie A champions will not need to rush negotiations for the Lazio star.

Juventus ready to go all-out for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt's transfer saga seems to be near its conclusion, as Juventus are said to be close to striking a deal for the defender. Many top European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and PSG have all been previously said to be close to signing the Dutch teenage superstar.

However, after several twists and turns, it seems as though Juventus are now the favorites to land de Ligt. The Serie A champions are prepared to offer a massive salary to the 19-year-old, and according to a report, Juventus will have to pay a salary of up to €15 million (including bonuses) a season for the Ajax starlet.

The Serie A champions are also set to pay €70 million for the transfer. He led his team to the Champions League semi-final and won the Eredivisie title in the 2018/19 season.

Cristian Zapata announces AC Milan exit

The Colombian defender is set to formally part ways with AC Milan in the coming days, with his contract at the San Siro set to expire on June 30. Zapata struggled to find consistent game time during his spell at the Milan-based club.

Last season, Gennaro Gattuso deployed Mateo Musacchio and Alessio Romagnoli in Milan's backline, forcing Zapata to play second fiddle. Fortunately, Zapata quickly found a new club to play for next season, as his agent Ivan Cordoba has revealed that the Colombian star will join Genoa.

Zapata is expected to sign a two-year contract with the club and the Colombian star has also issued a farewell statement to AC Milan recently.

“I want to thank the club for giving me the chance to play for one of the most prestigious teams in the world,” the player wrote on Instagram.

“I want to thank all the teammates I had during this long and intense period, the Coaches who helped me grow as a footballer and as a man, all the guys at Milanello, my real friends and, above all, the fans: simply fantastic, you’ve always supported me and shown me incredible affection.

“Thank you, everyone. That closes a chapter in my career, which will remain forever in my heart.”