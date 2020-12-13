Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: 5 talking points as the derby ends in a goalless draw | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United and Manchester City shared the spoils in the first Manchester derby of the 2020-21 campaign tonight. Fans saw each side cancel out the threat of their opponents in what was a highly-defensive affair in the Premier League.

The first 45 minutes did not see a lot of chances created for either side, as both managers prioritized running a tight ship in the defence. The trademark high-press, quick-passing game was not witnessed from City, while Manchester United struggled to get their front three involved in the game.

Things did not improve in the second half, as neither side could manage a shot on goal well into the last 10 minutes of the game. Looking back, the visitors will be kicking themselves over not converting their chances, including two shots from inside the box that were blocked away by Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

Man Utd 0-0 Man City FT:



Shots: 11-9

Shots on target: 2-2

Passing accuracy: 85%-87%

In the end, the tactical battle between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola produced an evenly-contested game in which both sides found it hard to break the stubborn defences.

Let's take a look at the five major talking points from the 183rd Manchester derby, as both sides picked up a point apiece from the clash at Old Trafford.

#5 An unusually-quiet first half from Manchester United and Manchester City

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

The first 45 minutes were not exactly electrifying, but had just enough action at both ends of the pitch to keep fans engaged. It was quiet from another perspective, as there were no yellow cards produced before the half-time whistle. It was surprising to see, as tensions usually flare in the derby.

Both sides were evenly matched in the first half across all metrics, as they recorded just a single shot on target each. The hosts recorded more shots on target (seven), but it was Guardiola's men who had more possession (53%). The slow first half set up for an entertaining second period of the game, but things stayed the same after the break.

#4 Rodri proves indispensable to Manchester City

Rodri has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Manchester City this season.

Rodri continued his run of impressive performances in the middle of the park for the Cityzens with another solid shift tonight. The Spaniard was one of the busiest players on the pitch. Apart from the Manchester United box, he was pretty much in the thick of the things everywhere on the pitch.

The midfielder made a lot of interceptions throughout the game and was key in recycling possession for the visitors. He also impressed with his distribution and ended up completing 90% of his passes.

His movement and understanding with Fernandinho were crucial in keeping United's dangerman Bruno Fernandes at bay.

