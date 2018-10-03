Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
443   //    03 Oct 2018, 16:21 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Rashford in action against Valencia during their Group H clash

After a forgettable Premier League defeat last weekend, Manchester United failed in their search for instant redemption - struggling during a drab display against La Liga side Valencia on matchday two of this season's Champions League group stages. 

Alexis Sanchez returned to the matchday squad and started as usual here, while out-of-sorts defender Victor Lindelof and young Scott McTominay dropped to the substitutes' bench. 

Jose Mourinho made three changes in total and despite some encouraging signs from Marcus Rashford, the team flattered to deceive in attacking areas once more. Defensively, they were more convincing than against the Hammers, but that was to be expected after such heavy scrutiny on their centre-backs. With that in mind, here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:  

#5 Flop: Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Lukaku failed to convert any of his promising opportunities in-front of goal

Another frustrating evening for the Belgium international, he was left ruing missed opportunities and rightly criticised by pundits post-match for his lack of movement in the final third when United had possession in midfield, looking for forward options. 

His touch was characteristically sloppy as usual and in the crucial moments, he lacked both composure and the clinical edge to outwit goalkeeper Neto - who only had four saves to make, considering the hosts' 18 shots on goal during the 90 minutes. 

Was dispossessed on three occasions, caught offside twice and needlessly went in the book too. Not good enough for a player of his capability, not least at a time where his contributions are valued even more. 

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Writer and editor - European football analyst, youth enthusiast. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
