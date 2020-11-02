Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Gunners record statement victory at Old Trafford | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United and Arsenal met at Old Trafford in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend, as the two great rivals prepared to write the next chapter in their illustrious history. Over the years, this fixture has produced drama and goals aplenty, with the Gunners failing to win at Old Trafford since 2006.

However, Mikel Arteta's side rolled back the years and produced a stunning showing away from home, as Arsenal recorded a richly deserved 1-0 victory against Manchester United. The Spaniard's team selection took the Red Devils by surprise, as Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny was handed a rare start in the center of the park alongside new signing Thomas Partey.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, opted to add another player in midfielder in the absence of the suspended Anthony Martial, with Paul Pogba starting alongside Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Fred. The Frenchman's inclusion, however, did not go as planned, as he failed to make an impression and conceded a penalty for the solitary goal of the game.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock in the first half, with Arsenal looking the livelier team away from home. Bukayo Saka and Willian went close to putting the ball into the back of the net for Arsenal, while Mason Greenwood's low drive was kept out well by Bernd Leno.

Manchester United started the second half strongly but were punished duly by the Gunners for their sloppiness. Pogba, who has blown hot and cold this season, unceremoniously brought down Hector Bellerin inside the box, as Mike Dean had no choice but to hand the visitors a penalty.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyand made no mistake from the resulting spot-kick, as he ended his barren run and gave his side a stunning away victory. Solskjaer made a raft of changes to turn the game in his favor, but the Red Devils could not find an equalizer despite their best efforts and succumbed to yet another home defeat in the Premier League.

As Arsenal left Old Trafford with all three points for the first time in over a decade, here are the player ratings from an intriguing contest.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David de Gea - 6.5/10

In a game of few chances, the Spaniard didn't have much to do and endured a surprisingly quiet night. De Gea dived the wrong way for Aubameyang's penalty but he can't be blamed for that, as the Gabonese star is usually emphatic from the spot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

Wan-Bissaka was one of Manchester United's better performers on the night. The Englishman did well to keep Saka at bay, who has quickly become one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. He was, however, guilty of not being alert in the back post on a few occasions while defending.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

The Swede made several crucial interventions for Manchester United and prevented Alexandre Lacazette from having a swing at goal from close range in the first half. Lindelof was alert and snuffed out the danger late in the game, as substitute Eddie Nketiah threatened to break through and put the icing on the cake for Arsenal.

Harry Maguire - 5.5/10

Much like the rest of the Manchester United backline, Maguire didn't play particularly badly. The Englishman and the rest of the Red Devils rearguard didn't concede too many chances against Arsenal but were made to pay due to Pogba's moment of madness. Was booked in stoppage time for arguing with the referee.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

Shaw has performed well for Manchester United this season and put in another decent shift for his side. However, the Englishman wasn't much of an attacking threat and could lose his spot in the coming weeks to new signing Alex Telles, who is renowned for his set-piece ability and crosses.

Scott McTominay - 5.5/10

McTominay was hounded by several Arsenal players when he was on the ball and failed to impose himself on the game. The Scot wasn't comfortable with the ball at his feet but somehow managed to stay on for 90 minutes. Manchester United lost the midfielder battle against the Gunners, as McTominay and co failed to get going on the night.

Fred - 5/10

Fred was decent in the first half but it didn't happen for him after the interval. Despite showing some neat touches, Arsenal controlled the midfield with Partey and Elneny, due to which he was withdrawn after 60 minutes in favor of Nemanja Matic.

Paul Pogba - 4/10

Pogba didn't cover himself in glory and once again failed to step up for Manchester United in a big game. The Frenchman's night went from bad to worse in the second half, as he showed signs of fatigue and lunged in needlessly on Bellerin to give away a penalty.

Pogba on conceding the penalty: "Maybe I was a bit out of breath from running before and it made me do this mistake." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 1, 2020

He is running out of time to save his career at Old Trafford and is likely to lose his place in the starting XI.

Bruno Fernandes - 5.5/10

Fernandes was lively but failed to make things happen for Manchester United. Starting as the most advanced midfielder in a 4-4-2 diamond, the Portuguese star didn't really get going and was guilty of giving the ball away more often than he'd have liked. Arsenal ensured that it was one of his least efficient performances as a Manchester United player.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Rashford boasts a commendable record for Manchester United against the Premier League big-six, but the Englishman cut a frustrated figure upfront and couldn't add to his mid-week hattrick against RB Leipzig. For someone who looked like he could do nothing wrong on and off the pitch, he was brought crashing down to earth by a resurgent Arsenal team. It turns out he can't walk on water, eh?

Mason Greenwood - 6.5/10

Greenwood was the livelier of the two Manchester United attackers and forced a smart save from Leno in the first half. The young striker was on the wrong end of a tackle from Gabriel Magalhaes that should have probably seen the defender receive his marching orders, but it wasn't to be on the night. Was booked for a cynical foul on Lacazette in the second half.

Manchester United substitutes

Nemanja Matic - 6/10

Matic replaced Fred in the 60th-minute mark and was stationed as the deepest Manchester United midfielder. In hindsight, the Serbian should have probably started, as Fred didn't really cover himself in glory. The former Chelsea's star penalty appeal late in the game was waved away by Mike Dean after he claimed that he was fouled by Gabriel inside the box.

Edinson Cavani - 5/10

Cavani was introduced in place of Greenwood with 15 minutes left on the clock and didn't have too much time to make an impression.

Donny van de Beek - 6/5/10

The Dutchman did his best after coming on for Fernandes and almost got his side an equalizer, as his fizzed effort took a deflection off Gabriel and nearlyfound it's way past Leno. Luckily for Arsenal, though, the ball ricocheted off the Arsenal goalkeeper's face onto the post, as the Gunners breathed a huge sigh of relief late on.

