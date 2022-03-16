Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid: 5 talking points as Renan Lodi fires Los Rojiblancos into the last eight | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 

A first-half header from Renan Lodi was enough for Atletico Madrid to defeat Manchester United 1-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The tie was finely poised, owing to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano last month.

Both sides came into the game on the back of victories in league action over the weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick fired Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, while Atletico Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Cadiz in La Liga.

Ronaldo kept his place as the focal point of the Red Devils' attack. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez had to make do with a spot on the bench for Los Rojiblancos.

A bright start to the game saw both sides fashion clear-cut goalscoring chances. Anthony Elanga saw his shot saved by Jan Oblak's head from point-blank range, while Rodrigo de Paul forced David de Gea into a full-stretch save with his shot from distance.

Atletico Madrid put the ball in the net through Joao Felix in the 34th minute, but the goal was rightly ruled out for offside.

They were not to be denied seven minutes later. A well-worked team move down the left flank saw Antoine Griezmann float the ball to an unmarked Lodi at the back post.

The Brazil international did not need a second invitation and headed the ball into the back of the net, leaving De Gea with no chance.

Manchester United upped the ante in the second half in search of an equalizer and went close through Raphael Varane's header.

However, a combination of prime defensive solidity from Diego Simeone's men and a lack of precision from the hosts saw their efforts rendered futile.

The victory saw Atletico Madrid secure progress to the quarterfinals, while Manchester United will turn their attention to domestic action.

Here are five talking points from the highly enthralling game.

#5 Joao Felix's rich vein of form for Atletico Madrid continues

Joao Felix has been in scintillating form for Atletico Madrid

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Atletico Madrid made Joao Felix the third-most expensive player in history (£113 million) in the summer of 2019.

The then-teenager had just one full season of top-flight football under his belt with Benfica, and many questioned whether his prospects were best served by a move to Madrid.

A Golden Boy award soon followed, but his form at the Wanda Metropolitano fluctuated terribly. This led to a long spell out of the starting lineup, and there were loud whispers that he could be on his way out of the club.

While Joao Felix's abilities are not in doubt, Atletico Madrid's pragmatic style means he has not been given the best platform in which to prosper.

Injuries, loss of form and lack of adequate game time have hampered the 22-year-old's career in the Spanish capital, with many already labeling him an expensive flop.

However, he has since turned a corner and was recently voted Atletico Madrid's Player of the Month for February. His fine run of form has seen him score six goals and provide one assist in his last six matches across all competitions. This has left Luis Suarez out of the starting lineup.

Having opened the scoring in the first leg against Manchester United, the Portugal international thought he did the same in the return leg. However, it was pulled off for offside.

However, that did not deter him, and he proved to be a consistent thorn in the flesh of the hosts with his hold-up play and constant running. His brilliant back-heel pass to Griezmann was instrumental to Atletico Madrid's winning goal.

Joao Felix is currently enjoying the best spell of his Atletico Madrid career, and fans of the club will be hoping he can keep the fine run going.

#4 Manchester United's Jekyll and Hyde persona comes to the fore yet again

Manchester United have been plagued by inconsistencies

Manchester United have been plagued by inconsistencies over the last decade. They have been capable of the spectacular and mediocrity in equal measure.

The alternating nature of the club's displays means it is virtually impossible to know which side will turn up on any given day. And their results over the last few weeks perfectly illustrate this.

Three weeks ago, the Red Devils left the Wanda Metropolitano with a commendable draw after fighting back against one of Europe's elite teams.

They followed that up with a listless display against Watford before suffering a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of city rivals Manchester City.

An inspired display in the 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur raised hopes that Manchester United could deliver against Atletico Madrid. However, that failed to happen.

Despite controlling most of the possession, Ralf Rangnick's men never truly looked like breaking down Los Rojiblancos.

This was far from impressive, considering that Diego Simeone's side have not been at their defensive best this season.

Old Trafford was rocking at kickoff, a spillover from Saturday's buoyant mood. However, midway into the second half, it was the visiting fans who were making all the noise as they watched their team control the tempo of the game.

Sadly, these fluctuating emotions are not new to Manchester United fans.

#3 Diego Simeone silences his critics at Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone masterminded Atletico Madrid's victory over Manchester United

Diego Simeone is inarguably the greatest manager in Atletico Madrid's history. Under his watch, Los Rojiblancos have morphed from an average side in La Liga into one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The club finally won a second La Liga title last term, but their implosion this season saw their title defense end before it truly began.

A push to be more attack-minded saw Atletico Madrid lose their famed defensive solidity, and the net result was a loss of identity on the field.

Questions were asked of Diego Simeone's tactics, with many believing that his trophy-laden 11-year spell in the dugout should come to an end.

Things got to a head when Atletico Madrid suffered a harrowing 1-0 defeat on home turf to a Levante side that had previously won just one match all season.

At that point, the club found themselves outside the top four. They also suffered an early elimination from the Copa del Rey after a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad in January.

However, Diego Simeone thrives best when the odds are stacked against him, and he has since gotten his team back on track.

A five-game winning streak in La Liga has put the club right back in pole position for a top-four finish. Their victory at Old Trafford also sees them through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

In this form, the rest of the continent will do well to take note of a resurgent Atletico Madrid.

#2 Manchester United's trophyless run set to enter a sixth year

Manchester United last won a trophy in 2017

Manchester United were once the most dominant club in English football by a country mile. A trophyless season was practically an anomaly under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, those golden years are fast becoming a distant memory, and the Red Devils have seen their previous subjects usurp them on the throne.

A constant rotation of managers has hardly helped their cause, and the Old Trafford outfit seem stuck in a never-ending quagmire of mediocrity.

Having suffered early eliminations from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the UEFA Champions League represented their last hope of a trophy this season.

The club's fluctuating standards meant this was not a realistic goal. However, Chelsea's unforeseen triumph in 2012 gave the staunchest supporters hope of an unlikely European glory.

The Red Devils' elimination by Atletico Madrid has sent them crashing back to reality. A 20-point deficit in the league also means their trophy drought is set to enter a sixth year.

Manchester United last tasted glory when they won the UEFA Europa League in 2017, while their league drought is about to stretch into a decade.

Furthermore, their elimination from the continent means they are in real danger of missing out on Europe's top prize next season owing to their poor league form.

#1 What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

It may not be feasible for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford at this point in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United has not gone to plan. This is a far cry from the projections of title contention that greeted his return to the league.

In many ways, the Portugal international has been a victim of his own high standards. A return of 18 goals and three assists in 33 matches across all competitions is not nearly as bad as detractors are making it out to be.

Ronaldo's impressive record against Atletico Madrid and his hat-trick on Saturday heightened expectations. However, the Madeira native was largely anonymous as Manchester United crashed out of Europe.

He was unable to hide his frustration at full-time as the cameras panned on him. Questions will be asked of what the future holds for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

With Manchester United unsure of making the top four, there is every possibility that 'Mr. Champions League' could miss his favorite competition for the first time in 20 years.

Knowing the 37-year-old, he is likely to face the challenge and give his all, as a move away from Old Trafford might not be feasible at this stage of his career.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh