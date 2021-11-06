Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings as holders claim bragging rights after derby win | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The holders had all five unused substitutes and almost two-thirds of possession to down their hosts in a comprehensive display on Saturday. An own goal by Eric Bailly and an emphatic finish by Bernardo Silva condemmed The Red Devils to their fourth Premier League defeat of the season.

It didn't take long for Pep Guardiola's men to spoil Cristiano Ronaldo's first Manchester Derby since returning to Old Trafford. A fabulous individual play by Joao Cancelo on the left flank saw the Portuguese sending in a deceptive cross in the seventh minute. That was deflected into his own net by United defender Eric Bailly.

After a flurry of half-hearted attacks from the hosts, City soon doubled their lead on the night. Joao Cancelo was at the centre of things once again. He sent in another inch-perfect cross for his countryman Bernardo Silva, who finished coolly past David de Gea, on the cusp of half-time.

The second half was all about United. The United manager replaced Eric Bailly with Jadon Sancho, which meant the home side employed a back three for the second half. Though United had their moments in the second half and put City under pressure, the holders displayed great game-management to secure all three points away from home.

On that note, here's a look at the player ratings of both teams from today's game.

Manchester United Player Ratings against Manchester City

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League

David de Gea - 7/10

The veteran United stopper did everything he could to keep his team in the game. With five saves and decent ball distribution, De Gea was unlucky that his defensive line couldn't clear the two chances City were converted into goals.

Eric Bailly - 4/10

Having been out of Premier League action for so long, the Ivorian had a day to forget at the office. Bailly's decision-making was extremely poor, which led to him conceding an own goal just seven minutes into the game. He was taken off by Solskjaer at half-time.

Victor Lindelof - 5/10

The Swedish centre-back was the second weakest link of United after Bailly. He lost most of his ground duels, and was out of position several times during the game, That gave City enough space in the right areas of the pitch.

Harry Maguire - 5.5/10

Not the best of days for the England international in an United shirt. But Maguire fared fairly better than his other defensive teammates. However, he failed to lead from the front when United were chasing the game. He won most of his aerial and ground one-on-ones to keep his team in the game, though.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Wan-Bissaka was surprisingly good going forward in transition from defence to attack. But that left a huge void for Joao Cancelo to exploit whenever United lost possession in the City half. Wan-Bissaka failed to deliver a strong defensive display as the primary man-marker for the Portuguese left-back.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

On a day dominated by Portuguese internationals from the away camp, Bruno Fernandes had his moments of magic in the first half. He led the Red Devils' attack after the hosts conceded the opener. But cornered by the City midfielders in the second half, Fernandes couldn't make any dangerous passes on the night.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

While his teammates made errors leading to goals, McTominay fared well as the holding midfielder in a five-man midfield. He had three key interceptions, and won three of his seven ground duels during the game. However, he was dominated by the City midfielders, and couldn't muster a response.

Fred - 5.5/10

The much-criticised Brazilian lost the ball many times while trying to dribble past his opponents. That led to many turnovers in the game as United struggled to win the ball back from City. Fred was the most dribbled-past player (6) on the night.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

England's scorer in the Euro 2020 final, Shaw won three of his four aerial duels. In the second half, though, the United full-back didn't offer much as a wing-back. He was replaced by Alex Telles after picking up a knock in the 73rd minute.

Mason Greenwood - 5.5/10

In an otherwise isolated half-space, Greenwood had a great chance in the first half from which he failed to hit the target. That was a huge miss in the context of the game. However, there was very little City defenders left Greenwood with to attack their goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

Apart from a brilliant shot on target in the first half, the legendary attacker did not offer anything else on the night. He picked up a yellow towards the end of the game, as he was left frustrated with his side's lack of clear-cut chances.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Manchester City

Jadon Sancho - 5.5/10

Sancho's poor run of form continued against City. Regarded as one of the best young wingers in the world at the moment, he hardly conjured any meaningful chances after coming on in the second half.

Marcus Rashford - 5/10

In his 23 minutes of action in the second half, Rashford had only eight touches of the ball, failing to impact the game.

Alex Telles - 7/10

Telles replaced the injured Shaw at the right moment. A well-known attacking full-back from his Porto days, he was very good going forward. Telles created space for his teammates in the middle and final third, but that came to nothing on the night.

Donny van de Beek - 5.5/10

Van de Beek did not have any meaningful impact on the game after coming on for Fred in the last ten minutes against City.

