Manchester United 1-0 FC Astana: 5 men who were impressive for the Red Devils | Europa League 2019/20

Mason Greenwood

When Astana arrived at Old Trafford on Thursday to face Manchester United, the Premier League giants were slowly turning their season around. United arrived at the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester City last Saturday, which was only their 2nd win in the 5 Premier League games this season. Solskjaer knew that he needed to start his Europa League campaign with a win, but he was faced with a severe selection dilemma ahead of the game.

The Norwegian was without Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw. To make matters worse, new signing Daniel James, who had been in blistering form for the Red Devils, was doubtful for the game too. Solskjaer, as such, had to make several changes to his team for the tie.

Manchester United Starting XI: Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Angel Gomes; Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood.

The home side was in control for the majority of the first half but failed to find a breakthrough. United continued to dominate the game in the second half and finally took the lead in the 73rd minute through Mason Greenwood. It proved to be the match-winner as United held on for all 3 points. Here are 5 players who were impressive on the night.

#5 Fred

Fred

Fred got a rare chance to impress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after hitting the right note from the bench against Leicester City last weekend. The Brazillian started alongside Nemanja Matic and looked in control all through the game. His passing was immaculate, and he kept the ball ticking, helping United keep possession. Fred switched play with ease and brought the full-backs into the game, finding them with inch-perfect balls. The Brazilian also hit the crossbar with a thunderous volley early in the first half.

Fred was vital whenever United lost the ball, as he closed down the opponents and broke up their counter attacks. He dropped deep as required and also joined the attack, picking up pockets of spaces in the final third and combining well with his forward players.

