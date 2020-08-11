Manchester United 1-0 FC Copenhagen: Player Ratings as Red Devils book semi-final berth | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against FC Copenhagen and progressed to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League. In the game held in a hot and humid Cologne, the Red Devils had a raft of chances that they failed to take.

Eventually, a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 5th minute of extra-time was enough to send United through to the last four, where they will face either Sevilla or Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United hit the post twice in regulation time, with Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes both unlucky to see their efforts deflect back off the woodwork.

Greenwood also had the ball in the back of the net at the end of the first half, but the goal was disallowed because the youngster was offside. Eventually, Manchester United had to work a bit harder than they'd have liked, but they got through to the semifinal.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from a hard-fought victory in Germany.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Harry Maguire led the backline for Manchester United once again

Sergio Romero - 6/10

The Argentine didn't have a single save to make. Despite Copenhagen creating enough openings to test Romero, they simply couldn't get it right in the end to test the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

He had a bit of a problem defending against the tricky Rasmus Falk in the first half. He also had little to no impact going forward. So, this would have to be classified as one of his weaker games in a United shirt.

Eric Bailly - 6/10

Made a crucial intervention in the first half to deny Copenhagen a clear opportunity to go ahead in the game. He was aggressive in the tackle, very good aerially, and put in, overall, a strong performance. Victor Lindelof replaced him in the second half.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

The Manchester United captain was strong in the air and mostly repelled everything that was thrown at him. Jonas Wind was a handful to deal with, but the big Englishman did well enough.

Brandon Williams - 4/10

Williams wasn't good enough at all, as Manchester United failed to progress the ball enough down the left flank. The youngster also wasn't up to scratch defensively, with the likes of Guillermo Varela and William Boving being allowed to dribble past him a bit too easily.

Fred - 5/10

Fred was a bit too casual in midfield at times. He gave the ball away too cheaply, didn't really help Fernandes and Pogba much and was rightly taken off midway through the second half. Nemanja Matic replaced him in the 70th minute.

Paul Pogba - 6/10

Pogba showed glimpses of his threat as an all-round midfielder, but he was nowhere near consistent enough throughout the game. He will have to be one of many Manchester United players who need to step up ahead of the clash against either Sevilla or Wolves on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

It was a weird game from Fernandes. He scored the winner for United, and had two stingers from distance brilliantly saved. But he could not get his passing game going. He also went down injured right at the end, and that will have United fans sweating, at least for now.

Mason Greenwood - 7/10

The youngster had a superb game on the right side of the Manchester United front three. He thought he had put United ahead late in the first half with a stunning finish across the 'keeper, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR. He also hit the post with a superb left-footed strike across the keeper in the second half.

Anthony Martial - 7/10

Martial was outstanding for United on the night, but the finishing touch just didn't come off. His touches in the box were sublime, he was beating his men for fun, but a combination of rotten luck and an inspired Karl-Johan Johnsson denied the Frenchman his goal.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Rashford had a few chances to run at former team-mate Guillermo Varela and did that reasonably well. However, he was found severely wanting when it came to his end-product in the final third.

Be it the final pass or a shot; it didn't happen for Rashford on the night.

Substitutes

Matic played well after coming on for Manchester United

Nemanja Matic - 6/10

After replacing Fred, Matic calmed things down in the middle of the park, as Copenhagen skipper Zeca was sometimes getting too much space before the Serb's introduction.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

In his usual role as the covering defender behind the aggressive Maguire, Lindelof did exceedingly well late on to block a close-range effort from Jonas Wind.

Juan Mata - 7/10

United managed to progress the ball a lot better once Mata came on, with the Spaniard playing a vital part in the move that led to Martial winning the penalty.

Jesse Lingard - N/A

Lingard came on for the last few minutes of extra-time to replace Rashford and hardly touched the ball.

Scott McTominay - N/A

McTominay was brought on to replace Martial in the last minute, and didn't touch the ball.

