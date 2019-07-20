Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan - 3 Talking Points

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Manchester United continued their preparations for next season with their third preseason fixture, defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

The International Champions Cup is a prestigious friendly tournament contested by the biggest clubs in Europe and the Americas, played across different venues in the world.

The victory follows the Red Devils convincing 4-0 trouncing of Leeds United in Australia and means that Ole Gunner Solksjaer's men have now won three fixtures on the bounce.

In this piece, we shall be presenting three talking points from the match.

#3 Mason Greenwood continues with his impressive trajectory

Mason Greenwood scored an impressive goal

Mason Greenwood is a Manchester United trained striker who earned rave reviews for his displays with the junior teams.

He impressive strides with the junior ranks did not go unnoticed and he saw his efforts rewarded with a promotion to the senior team, making his debut in the Champions League victory over PSG in March 2019 at the age of 17 years and 156 days.

This made him the second youngest debutant in the competition for Manchester United behind Norman Whiteside some 63 years ago and youngest in the Champions League era.

Four days later, he made his league bow in a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal to become the second-youngest league debutant in the club's history.

The coming campaign was earmarked as one which would catapult the 17-year-old to glory and keeping in line with this, Solksjaer has handed the youngster minutes in each of Manchester United's pre-season fixtures till date.

Having started the last match against Leeds United and netted his first senior goal after only four minutes, Greenwood started the fixture against Inter from the bench, with Anthony Martial occupying the central attacking role while Marcus Rashford operated out left.

The England international gave way for his younger colleague in the 66th minute and Greenwood needed just 13 minutes to make a mark on the game, opening the scoring with a delightfully taken finish.

This means he has scored in consecutive matches, sending serious markers to his manager about his readiness to become a mainstay in the senior team.

Greenwood has earned praise for his composure and maturity on the ball and while it might still be too early to judge him, if he is to continue with this trajectory, he could well be on his way to becoming a regular for the Red Devils.

