Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 5 Players who were brilliant for the Red Devils

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 4.82K // 20 Jul 2019, 20:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United were the better team against FC Internazionale

Manchester United traveled to Singapore to play their third game of pre-season and the first game of the International Champions Cup. United were scheduled to play Inter Milan at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils had started their pre-season well, winning both of their games in Australia and playing free-flowing attacking football in the process. Inter Milan, though, were about to be their first real test of the summer, but it certainly was one that Solskjaer was looking forward to.

The Norwegian named a strong line up accordingly. He started with De Gea in goal, while Shaw, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, and Wan-Bissaka starting in a back four. Pogba and Matic started as a double pivot in the midfield, while Lingard played in the Number 10 role. Martial started through the middle in attack, while Rashford started on the left and Daniel James on the right.

United started the game well and pressed right from the start. But the Red Devils failed to find a breakthrough and the game ended 0-0 at the break. In the second half, Solskjaer made quite a few changes, and United looked lively, but the goal eluded them.

However, it was Mason Greenwood who scored in the 76th minute and gave United the lead. The Red Devils rallied until the dying minutes, and the game ended 1-0.

The efforts of the entire team would have pleased Solskjaer, but he will be delighted with the performance of these 5 players, who were brilliant on the night.

#5 Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe was rock solid at the heart of the Manchester United defense

The Englishman started in the United defense alongside Lindelof and regularly stepped out to crowd up the midfield. Since Matic had a night to forget, it was Tuanzebe’s decisive play that helped United cope with the Inter midfield. His passing was tidy, he rarely looked out of place and he even allowed Lindelof to play his natural game.

As United pressed from high up on the field, there was a fear of Inter breaking away on the counter. Tuanzebe was always at the right place at the right time to prevent that. In the heart of the United defense, Tuanzebe's speed and body strength already looks like an asset and the young man never looked out of place against Inter Milan.

1 / 5 NEXT