×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 5 Players who were brilliant for the Red Devils

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
4.82K   //    20 Jul 2019, 20:06 IST

Manchester United were the better team against FC Internazionale
Manchester United were the better team against FC Internazionale

Manchester United traveled to Singapore to play their third game of pre-season and the first game of the International Champions Cup. United were scheduled to play Inter Milan at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils had started their pre-season well, winning both of their games in Australia and playing free-flowing attacking football in the process. Inter Milan, though, were about to be their first real test of the summer, but it certainly was one that Solskjaer was looking forward to.

The Norwegian named a strong line up accordingly. He started with De Gea in goal, while Shaw, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, and Wan-Bissaka starting in a back four. Pogba and Matic started as a double pivot in the midfield, while Lingard played in the Number 10 role. Martial started through the middle in attack, while Rashford started on the left and Daniel James on the right.

United started the game well and pressed right from the start. But the Red Devils failed to find a breakthrough and the game ended 0-0 at the break. In the second half, Solskjaer made quite a few changes, and United looked lively, but the goal eluded them.

However, it was Mason Greenwood who scored in the 76th minute and gave United the lead. The Red Devils rallied until the dying minutes, and the game ended 1-0.

The efforts of the entire team would have pleased Solskjaer, but he will be delighted with the performance of these 5 players, who were brilliant on the night.

#5 Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe was rock solid at the heart of the Manchester United defense
Tuanzebe was rock solid at the heart of the Manchester United defense

The Englishman started in the United defense alongside Lindelof and regularly stepped out to crowd up the midfield. Since Matic had a night to forget, it was Tuanzebe’s decisive play that helped United cope with the Inter midfield. His passing was tidy, he rarely looked out of place and he even allowed Lindelof to play his natural game.

As United pressed from high up on the field, there was a fear of Inter breaking away on the counter. Tuanzebe was always at the right place at the right time to prevent that. In the heart of the United defense, Tuanzebe's speed and body strength already looks like an asset and the young man never looked out of place against Inter Milan.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
International Champions Cup Manchester United Inter Milan Football Paul Pogba Mason Greenwood Antonio Conte Ole Gunnar Solskjær Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to offer Lukaku £41 million contract if Red Devils agree to sell
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan far from striking a deal for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to start negotiations for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to make fresh £60m bid for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils and Inter are €13.5 million apart in Romelu Lukaku valuation
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte keen on signing Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils want £75m for Romelu Lukaku 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Lukaku to stay at Man United amidst interest from Inter Milan 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reject Inter's £54 million bid for Romelu Lukaku 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to offer £10 million plus a player to sign Nemanja Matic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us