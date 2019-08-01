Manchester United 1-0 Kristiansund: Three Red Devils who failed to impress in narrow win

Nemanja Matic's form has been worrying so far.

Manchester United managed to maintain their pre-season winning streak thanks to to a narrow 1-0 win against Norwegian side Kristiansund on Tuesday. The Red Devils dominated the game as expected, recording 74 percent possession. However, Kristiansund proved that they are Eliteserien's best defensive team.

The Norwegian outfit were able to thwart United's relentless attacks, despite the Red Devils bombarding them with 33 shots. United center back Phil Jones even actively helped his team in attack and managed a couple of dangerous headers. Jese Lingard also had several excellent chances to score but was unable to bag one in the end.

Kristiansund had a decent chance to score in the second half after defending for most of the first. Unfortunately, Sondre Sorli nodded wide and did not manage to test the United keeper. Several United players were able to impress. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would still need to asses the frailties of some of his men following the hard-fought win.

Here, we will take a look at three United players who will need to step up in the next game as regular season looms in the horizon.

Daniel James

Daniel James (left) in a pre-season friendly.

Overall, the former Swansea City starlet, Daniel James, has impressed since joining the Red Devils. However, he still needs to be more clinical in front of goal. James has failed to score even once in the pre-season so far.

The Welshman had somewhat mixed performance against Kristiansund. His pace gave Kristiansund's defenders nightmares at times. He was also able to create several chances for his teammates.

Unfortunately, he failed to finish any of the chances that fell to him, although he had plenty of opportunities to score. Some of his crosses were a little wayward too. He and Jese Lingard was the main reason for United's struggle in the attack. Nevertheless, James was arguably the better performer among United's flops in this game.

The 21-year-old can be considered a raw gem who United need to polish. He has no Premier League experience but can surely develop into one of the best wingers, if he manages to address his goal-scoring problem.

Despite the winning run, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will still be worried about a couple of players.

