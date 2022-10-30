Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Marcus Rashford scores the match-winning goal | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United fought hard to secure a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29. The result sees them climb back above Chelsea into fifth place in the table with 23 points from 12 games.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five fixtures across competitions. They secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol in their last game in the Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought into the lineup for that game and even scored. He kept his place today as Erik ten Hag looked to maintain his team's run of good form.

Manchester United made a good start to the game and looked threatening as they passed the ball and moved forward with confidence. They created many more chances than West Ham United in the first period and were denied by Lukasz Fabianski. However, the Pole suffered an injury and was replaced by Alphonse Areola at the halfway mark.

The hosts attempted nine shots in the first period with just three on target. Marcus Rashford had one shot on goal as he scored to make it 1-0 to Manchester United after 38 minutes. Christian Eriksen provided an assist for the goal as United carried a one-goal lead over West Ham going into half-time.

Both sides made a relatively slower start to the second period compared to the first. Manchester United showed stability in midfield and defense as they maintained a solid shape and looked impenetrable. West Ham, on the other hand, brought on Gianluca Scamacca, who offered dynamism in the final third.

Both David Moyes and ten Hag turned to their respective benches as they made multiple substitutions in the second half to alter the course of the game. However, the teams kept creating chances without an end product.

Manchester United did well to slow the game down as they neared the conclusion to secure an all-important 1-0 win. That said, let's take a look at the hosts' player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 7.5/10

De Gea had little to do in the first half but made some clutch saves late in the game to deny West Ham's late charge to equalize. He made five stunning saves throughout the game to earn his clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 8/10

Dalot has been one of Manchester United's players of the season so far and his performance tonight backed that up. He won seven of his nine duels and made five clearances, four tackles and three interceptions. He also played four key passes, two accurate crosses and four accurate long balls.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire was recently brought back into the lineup after Raphael Varane suffered a potentially long-term injury. He won three of his five duels and made eight clearances and blocked three shots.

Lisandro Martinez - 7.5/10

Martinez looked solid in defense and used aggression to assert himself. He won five of his six duels, made three clearances and blocked four shots.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw had a good game on the left flank as he often ventured forward to aid his side's attack. He won seven of his 13 duels and made three tackles and one clearance. He also played two key passes.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro looked solid in the middle of the park as Manchester United extended their unbeaten run in the league as he started. He won six of his 12 duels and made four clearances and one interception. He also played one key pass and four accurate long balls.

Christian Eriksen - 8/10

Eriksen was brilliant on the ball and provided an assist for United's opener in the first half. He played three key passes, two accurate crosses and five accurate long balls. He also made two clearances.

Anthony Elanga - 6.5/10

Elanga looked lethargic and lacked the x-factor Manchester United needed in the final third.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes looked good with the ball at his feet and had a decent game overall. He was booked for a foul in the dying embers. He played one key pass, one accurate cross and three accurate long balls. He also won 10 of his 16 duels.

Marcus Rashford - 7.5/10

Rashford was sharp in the final third and scored the goal that gave Manchester United a 1-0 lead after 38 minutes. He attempted a total of five shots on goal, with two on target, two off target and one blocked.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

Ronaldo missed multiple opportunities to score. He attempted six shots overall, with one on target, two off target and three blocked.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay - 7/10

McTominay replaced Elanga shortly after the hour-mark and had a good game as he looked solid in midfield.

Fred - 6/10

Fred came on in the second period and missed a glorious chance to put the game to bed.

