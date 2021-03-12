Manchester United 1-1 AC Milan: 5 talking points as Simon Kjaer's late equalizer spoils Amad Diallo's party | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday.

The game started with a bang as Franck Kessie's opener was ruled out for handball following a VAR review.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played his trump card as he introduced Amad Diallo early on in the second half. The youngster repaid the faith entrusted in him with a beautifully lobbed header following a mesmerizing pass from Bruno Fernandes.

The header marked Amad Diallo's first goal for Manchester United's senior side. It also made him the youngest non-British player ever to score in a major European competition for the club.

However, AC Milan had the last laugh as they equalized moments before full-time, courtesy of Simon Kjaer.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5. Manchester United rue missed chances

Harry Maguire's missed opportunity

Manchester United should have taken the lead in the opening half itself. However, Harry Maguire somehow managed to get it all wrong. The 28-year-old failed to tuck the ball in following a perfect delivery by Alex Telles.

Another big chance was squandered by Daniel James. The Welshman fluffed his finish after some great work by Mason Greenwood. The Red Devils will be hoping that these misses do not come back to haunt them.

#4. AC Milan had the midfield under their control

AC Milan bossed the midfield against Manchester United

AC Milan had more control in the center of the park, with Franck Kessie, Soualiho Miete and Rade Krunic looking very comfortable. They pressed hard, created more chances, and their build-ups were actually threatening.

Kessie was the standout player for AC Milan. If not for some no-nonsense defending from Manchester United's center-back pairing, the visitors would have had an emphatic victory at Old Trafford.

Franck Kessie #ACMilan best player on the pitch #MUNACM. Started in midfield, pushed on, influential in both roles, calm under pressure, clever passing, would have scored but for VAR. Easy to see why PL clubs looking at 24-year-old. 1-1 f-t. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 11, 2021

