Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019/20

Aubameyang celebrates his seventh league goal of 2019/20, as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Manchester United

Manchester United have been confined to their worst start to a Premier League season in club history, after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Arsenal in Monday's featured evening fixture.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang meant the two sides shared the spoils on a wet evening at Old Trafford, one where the gulf in quality between themselves and England's best - Manchester City and Liverpool - was evident for all to see.

The result means United remain three points behind Unai Emery's men, who occupy the final Champions League place with 12 points after seven matchdays in 19/20. In addition, The Gunners themselves are winless in their last 24 league away games against top-six opposition.

McTominay netted his third United goal with an emphatic finish just outside the box on the stroke of half-time, with Arsenal left exposed on the counter-attack from their own corner-kick. It took a deflection off Sokratis before arrowing beyond Bernd Leno into the far corner.

Aubameyang's equaliser just before the hour mark was initially ruled out by the linesman on the far side, but after VAR review it was correctly overturned after Bukayo Saka's pass caught Harry Maguire lagging behind his defensive teammates.

In doing so, Aubameyang becomes the first Arsenal player to score seven goals in seven games to start the league season since Dennis Bergkamp in the 1997/98 campaign.

#5 Flop: Jesse Lingard

Lingard again flattered to deceive and was fortunate to remain on the pitch after some poorly-timed tackles

Lingard was fortunate not to have been sent off for two poorly-timed sliding challenges, one went unpunished after a cynical tug on Saka in transition before finally being booked for sliding in late on Guendouzi, despite his protests.

His passing was tidy but equally conservative, which is typical from a player who has been heavily criticised of late and is clearly mindful of making too many mistakes. With 95% pass success and one key pass, you might assume this was a decent showing for the England international.

Instead though, he was too safe and largely on the periphery - while clumsy in the tackle (three fouls committed) and spent more time complaining than he did actually affecting the game.

Winning none of five duels contested, this individual display didn't make for good viewing from a player yet to convince many that he belongs at United long-term. It seems increasingly apparent that he's more a beneficiary of circumstance and injuries to other creative teammates than anything else, which doesn't bode well for the future unless his performance levels increase.

