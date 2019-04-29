Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: 3 Reasons why the Red Devils drew to Chelsea

Manchester United's chances of playing Champions League football next season look slim

Manchester United’s hopes of playing Champions League football next season were shattered following a stalemate against Chelsea. The Red Devils were three points off 4th place before the game and a win would have taken them level on points with the blues, giving them a great chance of qualifying for Europe's elite competition.

Manchester United started the game with great intensity and looked much more comfortable in keeping the ball than in their previous two games. The return of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic in midfield helped them dominate possession in the middle of the park and control the tempo of the game. It was all Manchester United in the first 10 minutes and their early dominance paid off when Juan Mata scored the opening goal of the match following a wonderful move. The Red Devils continued to dominate the proceedings and had a couple of opportunities to put the game to bed, but failed to make the most of them. The Red Devils conceded just before half-time following a horrendous mistake from David de Gea. The second half had nothing to offer in terms of goals and the game ended 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

The hosts will be extremely disappointed not to win the game despite a dominant display. We pick 3 reasons why Manchester United drew against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

#3 Couldn’t capitalize on first-half dominance:

Manchester United failed to capitalize on their first-half dominance

The Red Devils were completely dominant in the first 45 minutes and were very unlucky not to go into the half-time with a lead. If we take David de Gea’s mistake out of the equation, United were almost perfect in every department on the pitch in the first half. They were creating opportunities, enjoyed loads of possession in midfield and kept Chelsea’s talisman Eden Hazard quiet in the first half. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men failed to take their chances and left the game open for Chelsea. Their inability to capitalize on their dominance in the first half might have cost them all three points.

