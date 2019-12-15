Manchester United 1-1 Everton: 3 Reasons Why Red Devils failed to win | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against a disciplined and dogged Everton side who are enjoying some sort of rejuvenation under the tutelage of Duncan Ferguson. The caretaker manager saw his team break the deadlock in a lacklustre first half when United defender Victor Lindelof inadvertently touched the ball into his own net from a corner in the 36th minute.

However, United youngster Mason Greenwood - on as a substitute for Jesse Lingard - restored parity with a neat left-footed shot from outside the penalty area beyond the diving reach of Jordan Pickford to extend the home side's unbeaten run to six matches. Despite some late pressure from Solskjaer's men, Everton held on for a precious point.

Here are three reasons why Manchester United failed to record a third successive Premier League win for the first time since January.

1.The Duncan Ferguson Effect

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

Good things take time. But for the case of Duncan Ferguson and Everton, that theory did not hold up for long. The Scotsman was put in charge temporarily following the dismissal of Marco Silva and he steered the Toffees to a fantastic 3-1 success against Chelsea in front of a vociferous Goodison crowd last weekend.

On his return to Old Trafford - the venue where Ferguson scored a memorable brace while donning the royal blue shirt of Everton - he injected discipline and solidity within the team despite missing key players like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott and Andre Gomes due to a long-term injury.

The presence of Mason Holgate as a holding midfielder sitting just ahead of the centre back pairing of Michael Keane and Yerry Mina nullified United's attack and ensured that the Red Devils would have to contend with shooting from distance.

Everton are still 16th in the table, but Ferguson who had a stellar record of scoring frequently when playing against Manchester United, ensured many happy returns for the blues.

