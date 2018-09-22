Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 4 errors that cost United the game

The Old Trafford faithful saw similar errors creep up again

After a morale-boosting midweek win against Young Boys, Manchester United were back in the Premier League on Saturday to face newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

The two sides had faced each other 98 times, with United registering 48 wins. History was on United's side on this tie, but Wolves have been a different team this season. They had been lively in the league so far, losing just 1 of the first 5 games, which included a hard-earned draw against Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been in charge for two years and drilled his team to be decisive in attack and strong in defence and they were no pushovers - they were 9th in the table, one point and one place behind Manchester United.

Mourinho had to adjust his midfield in the absence of Nemanja Matic and Fred was drafted in, to partner Fellaini and Pogba. The front three remained the same from the last game - Sanchez, Lukaku and Lingard. At the back, Valencia was reinstated in his position alongside Smalling, Lindelof and Shaw. De Gea continued in goal. With Sir Alex in attendance, the mood at Old Trafford was ecstatic.

Sir Alex's presence couldn't provide the required boost

Wolves started the game quite well, but United found their way back thanks to some superb goalkeeping from David De Gea while the score was still 0-0. And in the 18th minute, Pogba beautifully set up Fred to score the opening goal of the night, a move that would have pleased the Legendary Manager in the stands as well.

United looked in control throughout the first half and almost doubled the lead when Fred's free-kick was brilliantly saved by Patricio just before the break.

However, Wolves found their way back into the game in the second half, against the run of play, with Moutinho elegantly finding the top corner from the edge of the box. The score remained 1-1 at the end of the game.

United had 65% possession, 15 shots, 5 of which were on target and had attempted 683 passes with 84% accuracy, yet could not secure the win. Even though United had taken the lead and were the better team at the start of the second half, Mourinho committed 4 errors that ultimately cost United the game:

#4 Shifting Fellaini’s position in the second half

Fellaini provided good defensive cover in the first half

Wolves started the game with intensity and determination, which saw them send the ball into the United penalty area in the opening minute, only for Fellaini to intervene at the last moment to send the ball out for a corner. It was a sign of things to come.

Fellaini only ventured forward a couple of times in the first half and spent most of his time near his defenders, covering for the marauding Shaw or religiously tracking back runs from the midfield to spoil Wolves' moves.

Having Fellaini around gave the United defence a solidity that is immensely required still now. In the midfield, the Belgian enabled his midfield partners Fred and Pogba to invest more in the offensive play.

Strangely, Mourinho changed Fellaini’s position after the break. The Belgian started the second half considerably higher and it jeopardized United’s defensive solidity. Maybe it was overconfidence from Mourinho, but the Portuguese seemed to think that Wolves did not have enough firepower in them to cause United worries.

Putting Fellaini further ahead highlighted the Belgian’s woody touches, sloth-like movement and despicable passing abilities. Wolves made Mourinho pay for underestimating them though, because when Pogba was caught on the ball, there was no one to cover for him and when the ball finally fell to Moutinho, Fellaini was nowhere in sight.

Yet, having the Belgian around the defence in the first half had negated the Portuguese’s effect in the first half. Moutinho got time and space on the ball and made United pay.

