Manchester United 1-2 Leicester City: 5 talking points as Foxes conquer Old Trafford | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United went down 2-1 to Leicester City at Old Trafford as Manchester City were crowned champions of the Premier League.

Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu were on target for the Foxes on either side of a goal from Mason Greenwood as they won their first game away to the Red Devils this century.

Having only played on Sunday and with a crunch game against Liverpool coming up on Thursday, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer heavily rotated his squad with almost every key player dropping to the bench.

That plan certainly backfired and despite calling on Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford late on in desperate substitutions, the home side couldn't find an equalizer.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester FT:



⚽ Thomas

⚽ Greenwood

⚽ Söyüncü



Leicester earn an important three points in the race for Champions League football. pic.twitter.com/8F5IkvuXo2 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 11, 2021

The Red Devils remain in second place but their faint title hopes were squished tonight while Leicester City bolstered their top-four hopes with this stunning victory.

Here are the five talking points from the match:

#1 Ole's decision to rotate backfires

The Manchester United coach rested all his key players ahead of the Liverpool clash

You can't blame him for making the changes, given his side were in action just 48 hours ago, and welcome dethroned champions Liverpool at Old Trafford within the next 48 hours. Either way, Solskjaer's plan didn't work out and the Foxes made a meal of their weakened line-up.

"He's been doing really well in the U23s, and U18s before so he's one I'm looking forward to seeing."



"He's got pace, he's direct and he's a goal threat."



Ole Gunnar Solskjær on a much-changed Man Utd XI and Anthony Elanga's debut 🙌



🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/Mb31stmeGp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2021

Even though you could see flashes of promise here and there, with Mason Greenwood in particular looking sharp and menacing, the home side lacked the usual bite in the attack and failed to control the midfield too as Leicester City made their dominance count.

#2 Luke Thomas opens his Premier League account in style

Thomas scored a ferocious volley that left Manchester United's David De Gea no chance

While all eyes were focused on Manchester United's youngsters, it was Leicester's very own rising star Luke Thomas who stole the show with an inch-perfect goal, his first in the Premier League.

Youri Tielemans expertly got in behind Manchester United's defense and laid out a pinpoint cross for an onrushing Thomas, with the 19-year old then unleashing a first-time volley into the far post.

Pick that one out! 🚀🎯



Luke Thomas with an inch-perfect strike into the top corner to give Leicester the lead!



His first Premier League goal too! pic.twitter.com/CJ8q0PgKqJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2021

It was a delightful goal, and one that perfectly sums up his season, as he's done superbly to force his way into the side and looks set to cement his place in Brendon Rodgers' XI.

