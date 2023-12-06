Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea: Red Devils' Player Ratings as McTominay scores a brace in an important win | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United secured a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 6.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of two defeats, two wins and one draw. Their last outing was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in a game where the scoreline did not do justice to the Magpies' domination.

Manager Erik ten Hag was under pressure to secure good results and he picked his strongest XI for this game.

Manchester United made a lovely start to the game and were on the front foot from the get-go. They were awarded an early penalty after Enzo Fernandez fouled Antony in the box. However, Bruno Fernandes failed to convert from the spot as Robert Sanchez made a great save to deny him.

Despite the shaky start, Scott McTominay gave United the lead after 19 minutes with a sharp finish. Chelsea had the ball for marginally longer than their hosts and managed three shots on target. They had to wait until late in the first half to get on the scoresheet as Cole Palmer scored a beautiful goal to make it 1-1.

The teams were deadlocked at 1-1 at the break.

Ten Hag replaced Victor Lindelof with Sergio Reguilon at the half-time interval and Manchester United made a decent start to the second period. They kept the ball for just 41% of the second half, attempting 10 shots with two of those on target. McTominay grabbed his second goal of the game in the 69th minute to make it 2-1.

Chelsea, on the other hand, attempted eight shots in the second period but failed to hit the target. They ended the contest on a rather lackluster note as the Red Devils secured all three points with a win.

On that note, let's take a look at Manchester United's player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 6.5/10

Onana made just two saves in a below-par outing despite the win.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot won five duels, making one tackle and one clearance. The Portuguese also played four long balls, three key passes and one cross. He was booked for a foul late in the game.

Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

Maguire had a decent game in defence, winning two duels and making two interceptions and one tackle. He also played one long ball.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof had a decent game in defence as he won all three of his duels, making two tackles in the process. He also played one long ball.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw had a decent game on the left flank but was booked for an argument early in the game. He won two duels, making four clearances and two tackles. Shaw also played three key passes, two crosses and one long ball.

Scott McTominay - 8/10

McTominay was Manchester United's go-to man with a crucial brace that turned out to be decisive. He won three duels, making one interception and one tackle. He also attempted seven shots, with five of those on target, resulting in two goals.

Sofyan Amrabat - 7/10

Amrabat had a good game in midfield as he won five duels, making three tackles in the process. He also completed two dribbles and played one key pass.

Antony - 7.5/10

Antony was lively on Manchester United's right flank. He won seven duels, making two tackles and one block. He also played two key passes and won a first-half penalty which his team failed to convert.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Bruno missed an early penalty, which was an opportunity to give his team a good start. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including five key passes, three crosses and three long balls. He also won three duels and hit the target just once in five attempts.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7.5/10

Garnacho had a great game on the left flank as he passed the ball with 79% accuracy, including three key passes, one cross and one long ball. He provided an asssist for his team's second goal.

Rasmus Hojlund - 7/10

Hojlund worked hard as ever but only had 19 touches of the ball in 84 minutes of play. He won three of his five duels and played two key passes.

Substitutes

Sergio Reguilon - 7/10

Reguilon came on at half-time and was booked for time-wasting in the dying embers of the contest. He won six duels and played two key passes.

Marcus Rashford & Jonny Evans - N/A

The pair came on late in the game for Manchester United and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.