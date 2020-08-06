Manchester United 2-1 LASK: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils secure qualification with comeback victory | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Almost 5 months after a dominant away 5-0 win over LASK, Manchester United made sure of a place in the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over the Austrian outfit at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial scored for the Red Devils, who had gone behind 10 minutes into the second half thanks to a wonder-strike from Philipp Wiesinger.

Even though United’s progression was a foregone conclusion following their performance in the first leg of the tie, the visitors put in a much-improved showing and made life uneasy for their English hosts.

Having threatened to mount an unlikely comeback by hitting the bar in the first half, LASK took the lead in the 55th minute thanks to a long-range wonder strike from Wiesinger. However, United were level barely two minutes later, with Jesse Lingard finishing coolly after a quick counter-attack.

The hosts then grew into the game but failed to take their chances even as LASK created some promising opportunities at the other end. However, the turnaround was completed late on by substitute Anthony Martial, who played a neat one-two with Juan Mata before seeing his shot go through the opposition goalkeeper and roll slowly into the net.

With a single-leg quarter-final match-up against Danish side FC Copenhagen awaiting United in Germany next week, here are 5 talking points from the match that secured the Red Devils’ progress to the Europa League quarters.

#1. Fringe players fail to impress

Daniel James was one of a few United players who had a disappointing game

A lot has been made of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picking a fairly settled playing eleven in the second half of the season, but this match presented the manager with an opportunity to give the rest of his squad a go.

Only Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams retained their places from the United side that started against Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League season. However, with a largely second-string side on the field, with the added security of a formidable first-leg lead, United lacked the cutting-edge and were disappointing in the final third.

Even though they got into a number of promising positions, the final ball or the finish let them down on a number of occasions. Players such as Daniel James, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Fred, who were drafted into the side in place of fairly established first-teamers, did not make the most of their chances.

Even the veteran Juan Mata, who was lovely to watch at times and set up both goals, was often guilty of coming up short in the attacking third.

#2 Romero stakes claim for more playing time

Romero made an excellent case to be starting in the subsequent stages of the tournament

Manchester United’s goalkeeping worries this season have been well-documented, with first-choice keeper David de Gea making his fair share of blunders in goal.

While that has been happening, however, Sergio Romero has been going about his business as usual, turning in excellent displays in United’s cup matches, both domestic and European.

The experienced Argentine made a number of smart stops against LASK as well - it needed a special strike from distance to beat him eventually. This goal was only the second Romero has conceded in the Europa League this season, with his displays in goal for United in Europe surely being enough to guarantee him a starting berth in the latter stages of the tournament as well.

