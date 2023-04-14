Manchester United blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday (April 13).

The Red Devils were cruising to a 2-0 win thanks to Marcel Sabitzer's first-half brace, but Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire's own goals wiped out the cushion.

Sabitzer, on loan from Bayern Munich, put the home side ahead in the 14th minute after latching onto a pass from Bruno Fernandes and then doubled his tally just seven minutes later.

Sevilla had their chances in the opening half but failed to bury them, although it showed the La Liga side weren't out of the game yet.

The second half was a rather cagey affair, with United's momentum fizzling out, but Los Nervionenses' persistence paid off eventually when they forced two own goals. Jesus Navas' cut-back took a massive deflection off Malacia in the 84th minute and sneaked into the goal, giving Sevilla a lifeline. Later, before Youssef En-Nesyri's header came off Maguire to tie the game 2-2.

It was a calamity for Erik ten Hag's side, who had almost sealed their place in the semifinals. They will now visit Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next week for the deciding leg on equal footing.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7/10

The Spaniard made two important saves in the game, first denying Tanguy Nianzou's header and then keeping out Suso, but was ultimately undone by own goals from his teammates.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

The right-back made four clearances and two tackles but lacked the offensive quality going forward.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

The Frenchman was vital in the opening stage, winning 100% duels and making three clearances, including one off the line that prevented Sevilla from getting back into the game. His night came to a premature end at half-time with an injury.

Lisandro Martinez - 8/10

Martinez had a stormer in defense, making five clearances, two interceptions and three tackles as the Argentine frustrated Sevilla with his crucial interventions, while also being involved in Manchester United's first goal.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Lisandro Martinez's Argentina teammates carried him off the pitch after his injury Lisandro Martinez's Argentina teammates carried him off the pitch after his injury 💙 https://t.co/GNaaZoBjaR

Tyrell Malacia - 4/10

An unmitigated disaster in defense as Malacia struggled all night. He was sloppy on the ball and even got caught in possession by Lucas Ocampos in the first half which sparked a nervy moment in the Manchester United camp.

If that wasn't enough, Malacia then scored an own goal in stoppage-time by turning Jesus Navas' shot into his own net.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

The Brazilian made his first start for Manchester United in nearly two months and was unsurprisingly below his best. He lost possession 15 times and wasn't aerially strong either.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

He set up the opening goal for Manchester United with a nice assist but will now miss the second-leg in Seville after picking a late booking for a handball.

Antony - 7.5/10

Antony was a fireball of energy who cut a swathe through Sevilla with his incisive runs and passing, while also rattling the crossbar in the second half with a venomous shot.

Marcel Sabitzer - 9/10

The Austrian was Manchester United's star of the evening with a spectacular brace in the opening half. Unfortunately, for him, his side's game was ruined by two late own goals that canceled out his goals.

B/R Football @brfootball

21’—



Marcel Sabitzer gets Man Utd rolling against Sevilla with two in six minutes 15’—21’—Marcel Sabitzer gets Man Utd rolling against Sevilla with two in six minutes 15’—⚽ 21’—⚽Marcel Sabitzer gets Man Utd rolling against Sevilla with two in six minutes ♨️ https://t.co/5lnPTBQqx4

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

The England international scored in the first minute but was ruled offside. That was as close as Sacnho got to scoring on the night.

Anthony Martial - 7/10

Making his first start in two months, Martial assisted Sabitzer's second goal and help up possession superbly.

Substitutes

Harry Maguire (46' for Varane) - 4/10

He looked solid at first and had an eye-catching moment where Maguire sizzled past two opposing players. However, the centre-back ruined his night with an own goal in the second minute of stoppage-time.

Christian Eriksen (62' for Fernandes) - 5/10

The Dane injected energy and directness to Manchester United's attack.

Wout Weghorst (62' for Martial) - 5/10

He had one good moment where the Dutchman harried Sevilla goalkeeper Bono, but nothing much thereafter.

Anthony Elanga (63' for Sancho) - 4/10

The 20-year-old was all style with no substance.

Facundo Pellistri (81' for Antony) - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.

