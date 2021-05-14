Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Reds stay alive in top-4 race with key win | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool bolstered their hopes of an improbable top-four finish in the Premier League after winning 4-2 at the home of their bitter rivals Manchester United on Thursday.

With the victory, the defending champions are up to fifth in the league table with three games left to play. Liverpool are four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea but have a game in hand on the Londoners.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 win for @LFC on a pulsating night at Old Trafford 💪#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/qjT4sAMwby — Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2021

The home side made the brighter start to the game, taking the lead courtesy Bruno Fernandes’ deflected strike in the tenth minute. But Liverpool ended the first half on the ascendancy, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Barely two minutes into the second half, the away team extended their advantage. Firmino pounced on a loose ball in the Manchester United penalty area to bag his second of the night and put some daylight between the two sides.

The topsy-turvy game took another turn in the 68th minute. Manchester United reduced the arrears against the run of play when Marcus Rashford's calmly-taken finish breathed new life into the game.

However, with the hosts committing men forward in search of an equaliser, Mohamed Salah found himself clean through on goal with half of the field to run into. The Egyptian made no mistake by sweeping a confident finish into the bottom corner to put the result beyond doubt.

On that note, let's have a look at the five major talking points from a goal-laden game at Old Trafford.

#1 A rescheduled game played in much-changed circumstances

This game was hastily rescheduled after fan protests forced the original tie to be postponed.

Much has changed in the Premier League between Thursday and May 2nd, when the two teams were originally scheduled to clash but could not due to fan protests at Old Trafford.

In fact, this rescheduled game took place even as demonstrations resumed in the vicinity, with local authorities and Manchester United taking extra care to ensure the match could proceed without any hassles.

Barriers were erected around the ground before the game. The home side arrived at the ground several hours before kick-off, while the visitors made their way to Old Trafford via a decoy coach.

Coming into the game, Liverpool’s objective of breaking into the top four remained, but Manchester United no longer had a title race to compete in as local rivals Manchester City had sewn up the league title.

After ensuring their participation in next season’s Champions League, Manchester United had pride and the prospect of dealing a blow to the top-four hopes of one of their bitter rivals to play for. However, that was not to be.

#2 Familiar faces return to the Manchester United starting lineup against Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes (left) and Paul Pogba (right) were among ten changes to Manchester United's starting XI against Liverpool.

Faced by the daunting prospect of playing four games in seven days, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to give his star players a rest for Tuesday’s game against Leicester City before bringing the big guns back to face Liverpool.

With Champions League football already secured for next season, it made sense for the Manchester United fringe players to have a run-out against Leicester City, despite the Foxes still in the hunt for a top-four place.

Against Liverpool, the Manchester United manager made ten changes to his starting XI for the second game in a row, with only Eric Bailly retaining his place in the XI that started in the defeat to Leicester City.

