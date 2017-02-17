UEFA Europa League 2016/17: Manchester United 3-0 AS Saint-Etienne, 5 Talking Points

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's hat-trick led Manchester United to victory over St. Etienne in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his chances well to score his first hat-trick in Manchester United colours

Manchester United are firm favourites to advance into the pre-quarterfinals of the Europa League as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's hat-trick guided them to victory over St. Etienne in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie at Old Trafford.

A deflected free-kick, a follow-up from a rebounded shot and a penalty was how the Swedish striker completed his hat-trick in a game where St. Etienne were guilty of missing a number of promising goal-scoring opportunities.

Here are the talking points from the game at Old Trafford:

#1 Eric Bailly has a shocking start

Eric Bailly’s weak pass in his own box was not capitalised by the French team

The game began in a manner totally against the script of play, as it was the French visitors who looked the more likely to score thanks to some rudimentary errors at the back by summer signing Eric Bailly. A misplaced pass in his defensive third was nearly punished as Romain Hamouma was unable to get a shot away.

Minutes later, a fluffed clearance by the Ivorian saw Hamouma in the act again, forcing Romero to come out of his goal, but failing to square a pass to a St. Etienne teammate, who would have had the opportunity to shoot at an empty net. United were let off the hook twice in the opening five minutes and St. Etienne will rue that they did not take advantage of Bailly’s rustiness in the opening stages of the game.