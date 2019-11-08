UEFA Europa League 2019-20 | Manchester United 3-0 Partizan Belgrade: 3 reasons why the Red Devils won

Manchester United prevailed over Partizan Belgrade comfortably

Manchester United prevailed over Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League at Old Trafford on the 7th of November. The hosts raced off the blocks and immediately stamped their authority on the game.

In the 22nd minute, their dominance was rewarded when Mason Greenwood cut inside his man before slotting the ball into the bottom corner. 11 minutes later, Anthony Martial doubled the Red Devils’ advantage when he jinked past a host of defenders and poked the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper.

Though United had plenty of chances to add to their tally in the remainder of the first half, they failed to do so, meaning that they went into the break with a two-goal lead.

After the restart, Marcus Rashford popped up with the 3rd goal when he smashed home Ashley Young’s pass inside the box.

Here is a look at the three reasons that enabled the Red Devils to post a victory.

#3 Manchester United’s scintillating first half display

Manchester United were brilliant in the first half

Manchester United came into the game on the back of another Premier League defeat against Bournemouth at the weekend, meaning that the onus was on the Red Devils to notch up a positive result to restore a bit of confidence among the squad. And, they started off quite well on that front, courtesy a stupendous first half display.

The hosts were dangerous offensively and were dominant for large parts of the period. They sprayed the ball all across the pitch with confidence and were willing to run in behind a rather static Belgrade back-line. Moreover, they pressed the ball high in the visitors’ half, thereby not allowing the away side a moment’s peace on the ball.

And, even though the Red Devils were guilty of spurning a couple of gilt-edged opportunities in the first quarter of the match, they still went into the tunnel with a two-goal cushion in their kitty.

The first goal came about after Greenwood finished off Rashford’s pass inside the box before Martial waltzed past the Belgrade defenders to double the hosts’ tally.

Apart from the goals, there seemed a sense of urgency and purpose in United’s play; a facet that has rather gone missing in recent weeks. While victory over Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League might not necessarily send ripples across the footballing fraternity, the Red Devils’ first half display was certainly as effervescent as any they’ve churned out this term.

And, maybe, that could be a good place to embark on their road to redemption.

