Manchester United 3-0 Partizan Belgrade: 4 Talking Points | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Manchester United are through to the knockout phase of the Europa League

Manchester United turned on the style at Old Trafford as they beat Partizan Belgrade 3-0 to claim a spot in the knockout round of the Europa League 2019-20 campaign. The race for top spot in the group is still on but the Red Devils can be assured of their progress to the next phase.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were a rejuvenated side in the first half considering some of their recent performances have left a lot to be desired. They played some slick football to create chances early on and Martial had an early goal ruled out for offside at one end while Sadiq had one chalked off at the other for the same reason.

After that early exchange, United dominated play and created good chances from which they may have scored earlier but before they could start to panic or struggle, Mason Greenwood found the back of the net in the 21st minute having got on the end of a lovely pass from Marcus Rashford. The lead would be doubled not too long after as Antony Martial came up with the goods close to the 33-minute mark with a splendid solo effort.

The third of Manchester United's attacking unit, Marcus Rashford, was not to be left behind and put himself on the scoresheet just after half-time as he was found by Ashley Young with some space in the box and he thundered his shot home from his compatriot's cut back.

United would have some more chances to increase the gap between Partizan and them, but their profligacy in front of goal would be forgiven in this instance as they emerged as winners.

#4 Stojkovic kept busy

Stojkovic came to Partizan's rescue on several occasions

On a night when Manchester United was surprisingly effective and penetrative, the big difference between the teams was Partizan's custodian Vladimir Stojkovic. He started the night by denying a couple of efforts from Rashford and Fred before United would breakthrough.

He continued his good form in goal as he would deny United on multiple occasions to keep the score down to a respectable gap and not turn the game into a rout.

