Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as Marcus Rashford scores a brace to down the Gunners | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-1 in a statement win in the Premier League on Sunday, September 4. It took the hosts within three points of their visitors, who remained on top of the league despite the loss.

The Red Devils lost their first two matches of the new season, but have since turned things around with three consecutive wins. Erik ten Hag decided to drop a few players and has maintained the same lineup for these three wins. However, he handed newcomer Antony his debut for United.

The Gunners, on the other hand, were the only team with a perfect record in the league prior to kick-off. However, key midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny have suffered injuries, leaving them short in defensive midfield. Mikel Arteta was handed a boost as Oleksandr Zinchenko was cleared to start the game.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal made a high-octane start to the game, as the initial exchanges were end-to-end. United had better chances as Diogo Dalot played some inch-perfect crosses into the box. Christian Eriksen latched onto one of them but made insufficient contact as the effort sailed wide. Scott McTominay started well as he imposed his physicality in midfield.

Arsenal appeared to have snatched the lead via a swift counterattack that was finished off by Gabriel Martinelli. However, following a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for a foul by Martin Odegaard on Eriksen in the build-up. Despite United controlling possession, the Gunners were able to break forward in a flash.

Antony made a telling impact on debut as he put Manchester United in front with a trademark finish in the 35th minute. Marcus Rashford provided an assist for the goal after picking the ball up in midfield. It gave his side some much-needed confidence as they looked determined in defense.

The Gunners continued to try and carve out an opening but failed to breach United's defense. The hosts led 1-0 going into the break.

Arsenal played with an increased sense of urgency as they came out for the second period with a big job to do. They shifted the ball well from side to side, trying to force Manchester United into making mistakes. Bukayo Saka gave Tyrell Malacia a hard time as he was put in two tough spots in the early exchanges after the restart.

Saka was rewarded for his relentless effort at the stroke of the hour. He broke through United's lines and fired a low shot that found the back of the net to draw the Gunners level. It was all Arsenal in the second period as they continued to push men forward to try and grab the lead. However, Manchester United struck just six minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes played an exquisite trivela through ball in front of Rashford, who used his pace to latch onto the ball. He then slotted it past Aaron Ramsdale with a composed strike to restore Manchester United's advantage. Arsenal found themselves trailing once again with just over 25 minutes left to play.

Mikel Arteta made a series of substitutions in a bid to turn the tide for the Gunners. However, it was all in vain as Arsenal's high line was punished by Rashford as he doubled his side's lead after 75 minutes. The goal deflated the visitors as their energy dropped off significantly after that.

Manchester United held their nerve and their lead as they secured a statement 3-1 win over Arsenal. That said, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5. Arsenal look frail in midfield without Partey or Elneny

Arsenal have strengthened their squad remarkably during the summer transfer window, bringing in cover for key positions. However, they failed to sign a player in the defensive midfield position and looked short. Arteta was forced to revert to a double-pivot of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka instead of playing a lone 6 as he did with Partey.

This affected their speed in the build-up as Xhaka and Odegaard often dropped deep to receive the ball, allowing United to close the gaps behind them. McTominay and Eriksen did well to press into central areas, forcing Arsenal to play the ball backwards or sideways. The Gunners also suffered physically as they were outmuscled by the hosts' players.

#4. Antony fits Manchester United like a hand in a glove

Antony signed for Manchester United from Ajax this summer for a reported fee of £82 million. He was handed his first start for his new club by Erik ten Hag - a game against the Red Devils' traditional rivals Arsenal.

He looked sharp on the right flank and seemed to understand what his manager demanded of him. Having previously played under ten Hag at Ajax, Antony seemed to have a sense of comfort despite playing his first game for the club. He opened the scoring with a wonderful finish into the bottom corner in the 35th minute.

It is important to note the wide position Antony maintained before receiving the ball from Marcus Rashford. That allowed him enough time to come onto his stronger right foot and unleash a powerful strike.

#3. Mikel Arteta went for an all-out attacking approach which backfired

Arsenal conceded three goals in similar fashion against a Manchester United side determined to stick to their gameplan. The Gunners held a high line near the halfway line. Whenever Zinchenko or Ben White committed to a loose pass in front of them, they were left in 2v2 or 3v2 situations with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes the only men back.

This allowed Manchester United's pacey forwards to stretch their legs and score three goals on the counter-attack.

#2. Marcus Rashford is nearly back to his very best

Rashford has had a wonderful couple of weeks, scoring a goal against Liverpool, assisting one against Leicester and a brace and an assist tonight against Arsenal. He seems to be the focal point of United's attacks, often playing the final ball, or being in the right place to convert a squared pass.

He scored with both his shots, his only attempts on goal. He also passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball.

#1. Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta have both shown bold decisions are crucial to a rebuild

Last season's major talking point coming out of the Emirates Stadium was that Arteta chose to strip then-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off his role. The Spaniard cited "multiple disciplinary breaches" by the Gabonese forward as the main reason. However, he also banished him from the squad and forced him to train with the junior squads.

It is no coincidence that his decision came after Aubameyang missed sitters in games against Newcastle United and Manchester United last season.

Ten Hag has continued the tradition of making strong and lasting decisions. He demoted both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench and switched the captaincy from the former to Bruno Fernandes. Although it caused several shockwaves within the fanbase, few people are complaining four wins later.

