Manchester United 3-3 Everton: 5 talking points as Toffees secure a dramatic draw with last-gasp equalizer

Dominic Calvert-Lewin popped up with a goal in the 95th minute as Everton came from behind to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

After a fairly even start to the game, it was the hosts who took the lead in the 24th minute courtesy of Edinson Cavani, who headed home Marcus Rashford’s delicious cross at the back post.

And, having taken the lead, Manchester United seemed to step up a gear and doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time through Bruno Fernandes, who curled an exquisite right-footed shot over the keeper into the top corner from outside the box.

However, the visitors hit back almost instantly in the second half, getting back on level terms within seven minutes of the restart with quickfire goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez as the United defence failed to hold on.

The home side pulled ahead once again in the 70th minute through Scott McTominay and looked to have secured the three points only for Calvert-Lewin to prod home a late equaliser to earn his side a share of the spoils.

The result sees Carlo Ancelotti’s men move up to sixth in the table, three points off fourth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand over their Merseyside rivals, while a frustrated Manchester United stay second in the table.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from a pulsating draw between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford.

#1 A battle of the Premier League’s in-form left-backs

Digne (R) has been extremely integral to Everton's good fortunes this season

While both Manchester United and Everton took to the field with an array of attacking stars in their ranks, both sides had an extremely potent attacking threat in the form of their respective left-backs.

United’s Luke Shaw and Everton’s Lucas Digne have both made significant contributions for their teams this season, rivaling each other in terms of chances created and assists registered in the campaign.

And, with Digne linking up with Richarlison on Everton’s left flank and Shaw doing likewise with Rashford, a lot of the attacking play from both sides came down the left flank.

Luke Shaw has now provided four assists in the Premier League for Man Utd this season, equalling his personal best in a PL campaign.



Three assists in five days for the left-back. pic.twitter.com/z78i2xb3dy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

Both Shaw and Digne were to prove their worth in this game, with the Englishman claiming the assist for Manchester United’s third goal while the Frenchman’s probing delivery led to Everton’s late equaliser.

#2 Edinson Cavani is showcasing his true class at Manchester United

Cavani opened the scoring with his sixth goal in the league this season

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Manchester United announced the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

Questions were raised about the veteran striker’s match fitness and his ability to do the job at the highest level.

However, having taken some time to get used to the English game, Cavani has proven to be an extremely shrewd acquisition for the Red Devils. He has arguably played himself into the role of the first-choice striker at the club.

Everton is the club that would be particularly sick of the sight of the Uruguayan, with Cavani having scored against the Toffees on each of the three occasions he has faced them this season.

El Matador on the scoresheet again. 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/jDmW3hHtdv — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 6, 2021

With six goals (and counting) in the league at this stage, not only has Cavani put to bed questions regarding his own fitness and ability, but he has also brought a wealth of experience with him to United.

It has also elevated the game of his fellow attackers at the club.

As such, despite turning 34 this month, Cavani has proven that he still has a lot to offer Manchester United and the game of football in general. He is, in fact, setting the standards for youngsters such as Rashford, Greenwood, and Martial to follow.