Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea: Three tactics from Frank Lampard that cost Blues the game

Frank Lampard made a nightmare start as a Premier League manager

Chelsea started their new Premier League campaign under Frank Lampard against arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. Chelsea came into the this game on the back of an average pre-season tour in which they won some and lost some but Chelsea fans were eager to see their team's first competitive match under Lampard.

Those fans, though, were in for a disappointment as their team got absolutely battered by the Red Devils. Manchester United won the game 4-0 but the scoreline doesn't really depict how the game went. The first half was dominated by Chelsea for large parts but they had nothing to show for the chances they created.

United, on the other hand were clinical in front of goal and scored through Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James. In this sideshow, we are going to take a look at the three tactics from Lampard that cost Chelsea the game.

#3 Team Selection

Lampard's team selection on the day would have surprised many Chelsea fans as he started the 20-year-old Mason Mount in the number 10 position and Tammy Abraham as the striker. Also, playing Ross Barkley on the left wing didn't really make any sense as the Englishman throughout the pre-season displayed his qualities as a proper number 10.

Barkley didn't have much influence on the game due to the fact that he was played out of position and if Lampard wanted to play Mount as the attacking midfielder, he should have then started with a proper left winger in Christian Pulisic or even Kenedy.

Also, Barkley was drifting towards the center at every opportunity and that meant Chelsea seriously lacked width on the left side. While it can be said that it was brave on Lampard's part to name such a young attacking side, it can also be said he missed a couple of tricks here.

