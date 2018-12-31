Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 Takeaways | Premier League 2018-19

Its three in three for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A third consecutive victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his tenure as caretaker manager sees the Norwegian joining the ranks of predecessor Jose Mourinho and Sir Matt Busby as the only Manchester United managers to win their opening 3 matches.

Paul Pogba started the proceedings for the Red Devils with a goal in the 5th minute of the match after some impressive skills by Marcus Rashford to set up the Frenchman.

It was the Frenchman again who doubled the lead in the 33rd minute as he met and inch-perfect Ander Herrera cross. It was Rashford's turn to make it three as the Englishman brilliantly finished after Anthony Martial produced a delightful outside of the boot cross.

The Cherries got one back during first-half injury time after David Brooks produced a wonderful ball for Nathan Ake who had just De Gea to beat to make it 3-1 in what turned out to be the last attack of the first-half.

Manchester United was at it again as under fire striker Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score a fourth of the match in the 72nd minute. The red card to Eric Bailly was the sole black mark in another impressive display by the Red Devils.

On that note let's take a look at some of the major takeaways from the match.

#1 Manchester United's set-piece woes continue

Manchester United have conceded 3 goals from set-piece situations in their last 3matches

It has become a fixture for Manchester United to leak goals this season. The Red Devils have conceded 32 goals in the league so far. The return of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has helped Manchester United reproduce their attacking threat but the defensive frailties still continue.

The Red Devils have conceded 3 goals in Solskjaer's opening 3 matches and all the goals have been a result of a set piece. This time around it was a corner that caused Manchester United problems after a quick corner caught United off guard before David Brooks produced a delightful ball for Nathan Ake to head it in.

