×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 Takeaways | Premier League 2018-19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
466   //    31 Dec 2018, 02:13 IST

Its three in three for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Its three in three for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A third consecutive victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his tenure as caretaker manager sees the Norwegian joining the ranks of predecessor Jose Mourinho and Sir Matt Busby as the only Manchester United managers to win their opening 3 matches.

Paul Pogba started the proceedings for the Red Devils with a goal in the 5th minute of the match after some impressive skills by Marcus Rashford to set up the Frenchman.

It was the Frenchman again who doubled the lead in the 33rd minute as he met and inch-perfect Ander Herrera cross. It was Rashford's turn to make it three as the Englishman brilliantly finished after Anthony Martial produced a delightful outside of the boot cross.

The Cherries got one back during first-half injury time after David Brooks produced a wonderful ball for Nathan Ake who had just De Gea to beat to make it 3-1 in what turned out to be the last attack of the first-half.

Manchester United was at it again as under fire striker Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score a fourth of the match in the 72nd minute. The red card to Eric Bailly was the sole black mark in another impressive display by the Red Devils.

On that note let's take a look at some of the major takeaways from the match.

#1 Manchester United's set-piece woes continue

Manchester United have conceded 3 goals from set-piece situations in their last 3matches
Manchester United have conceded 3 goals from set-piece situations in their last 3matches

It has become a fixture for Manchester United to leak goals this season. The Red Devils have conceded 32 goals in the league so far. The return of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has helped Manchester United reproduce their attacking threat but the defensive frailties still continue.

The Red Devils have conceded 3 goals in Solskjaer's opening 3 matches and all the goals have been a result of a set piece. This time around it was a corner that caused Manchester United problems after a quick corner caught United off guard before David Brooks produced a delightful ball for Nathan Ake to head it in.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Ole Gunner Solskjær Old Trafford Football
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 Tactics from...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 Stats: Manchester United vs AFC...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Match preview and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth vs Manchester United: 5 men who masterminded...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United’s predicted...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth: 5 Talking Points &...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Tomorrow EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Tomorrow CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us