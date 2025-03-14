Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad: Red Devils player ratings as Bruno Fernandes dazzles at Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up and made the difference for his side in their 4-1 second-leg win over Real Sociedad in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League (March 13). The visitors opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Matthijs de Ligt was judged to have fouled Mikel Oyarzabal in the box. The Real Sociedad star converted the resulting penalty to give his side the lead.

Fernandes stepped up and converted for the Red Devils after Rasmus Hojlund was brought down in the box in the 16th minute. The Poruguese gave his side the lead from the spot in the 50th minute after Patrick Dorgu was fouled. He completed his hat-trick in the 87th minute after Alejandro Garnacho set him up. Diogo Dalot scored the game's last goal in the first minute of second-half added time to hand the Red Devils a comfortable 5-2 victory on aggregate.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 7/10

The Manchester United keeper had a solid game at Old Trafford. He made two saves and was only beaten by an early Oyarzabal spot-kick.

Noussair Mazraoui - 8/10

The Moroccan defender was brilliant on the night. Mazraoui completed the most passes (57) and was also the most accurate passer, completing 97% of his passes. He also won four of the six duels he attempted.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Despite committing a foul that led to a penalty for Real Sociedad and the opening goal, the Dutch defender was solid for the Red Devils. He made four recoveries and won three of four aerial duels in the game.

Ayden Heaven - 7.5/10

The young defender looked right at home in the Manchester United defense. He completed 42 of 48 passes and won all four duels he contested.

Patrick Dorgu - 8/10

The Danish wing-back played well for Manchester United. He was the most fouled player in the match (6), one of which was a penalty converted by Fernandes. The 20-year-old also won the most duels (11) in the game.

Diogo Dalot - 8.5/10

The Portuguese had a fabulous game for Ruben Amorim's side. He scored the last goal, created two chances, and won four of six duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 10/10

The Manchester United captain was a marvel to behold against Real Sociedad. Fernandes created four chances outside his hat-trick in a magnificent performance.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

The former Real Madrid star was impeccable in midfield for Manchester United. He made four recoveries and won seven of 12 duels in the match.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8/10

The young Argentine had a fabulous game for the hosts. He bagged a fine assist for Fernandes to complete his hat-trick in a game where he created four chances and tested the keeper once.

Joshua Zirkzee - 8/10

The former Bologna star was a joy to watch for the Red Devils. His close control saw him create three chances in the match, hit the target twice and win five of seven ground duels.

Rasmus Hojlund - 7.5/10

Rasmus Hojlund had a good game after a long time for the Red Devils. The three chances he created gave him an assist, although his below-par finishing saw him fail to test the keeper with any of his three shots.

Manchester United substitutions

Toby Collyer - NA

The English midfielder came on late and had no time to affect the game. He completed all six passes he attempted from 10 touches.

Christian Eriksen -NA

The Danish midfielder came on late and lacked time to impact the game.

