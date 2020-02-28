×
Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge: 5 players who impressed for the Red Devils | Europa League 2019-20 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 06:01 IST

Ighalo became the first Nigerian to score for Manchester United
Ighalo became the first Nigerian to score for Manchester United

Manchester United continued their impressive run of form, with a 4-0 victory over Club Brugge making it a season-best seven games without defeat in all competitions for the Mancunians.

First half goals from Bruno Fernades, Odion Ighalo and the returning Scott McTominay saw the hosts go to half-time with a 3-0 lead, the first time they have posted such convincing result in a first half this season.

Both sides had played out a 1-1 draw last week in Belgium but having impressed in front of their own fans, Brugge had their work cut out when defender Simon Deli was given a contentious red card for a hand ball.

After a lengthy VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot and Bruno Fernandes made it two from two from the spot to put United ahead in the 27th minute.

Soon after that, fellow new signing Odion Ighalo opened his account for his boyhood club, showing great positional awareness and strength to convert a square ball from Juan Mata and Scott McTominay marked his first start since December with a well-taken rifled shot from the edge of the box to put the result beyond Club Brugge.

The second half was pretty much cruise control for the Red Devils and Fred capped up a fine performance with a late brace to serve as icing on the cake in what was a complete performance.

This was unarguably Manchester United's best display of the season and several players gave a good account of themselves and here, we shall be highlighting five players who shone the brightest for the Red Devils.

#5 Juan Mata

Club Brugge v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg
Club Brugge v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

After a poor start to the campaign, Juan Mata has benefited from a spate of injuries in the United midfield and he made the most of his chances and has been a fixture in the starting lineup in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old was started on the right of an advanced midfield three and he impressed in this position, setting up Odion Ighalo for the second goal of the night.

The former Chelsea man showed his class for 90 minutes and made a game-high six key passes while he also combined well with Bruno Fernandes on several occasions



Published 28 Feb 2020, 06:01 IST
Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United Club Brugge KV Football Odion Ighalo Bruno Fernandes Football Top 5/Top 10
