Manchester United 6-2 AS Roma: 5 talking points as scintillating Red Devils hit Roma for six | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United look to have one foot in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League final after a dominant second-half display saw them inflict a comprehensive 6-2 defeat on AS Roma in the first leg of their semi-final at Old Trafford on Thursday.

After falling behind in the first half, Manchester United rode on braces from Bruno Fernandez and Edinson Cavani and a goal apiece from Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood to power to a big win.

Manchester United started the game in confident fashion and took a well-deserved lead in the ninth minute when Bruno Fernandes put the finishing touches on a slick passing move. However, the home team was quickly pegged back, as Lorenzo Pellegrini put Roma back on level terms from the penalty spot just six minutes later.

After withstanding Manchester United’s early pressure, the visitors looked set to cause an upset, as they took the lead in the 33rd minute, with former Manchester City man Edin Dzeko slotting home Pellegrini’s precise pass.

However, Edinson Cavani settled Manchester United's nerves by netting the leveller just three minutes into the second half before bagging his second in the 64th as United wrested back control of the tie from the visitors.

Now firmly in the ascendancy, Manchester United established total dominance over their tiring opponents, who had been forced into three first-half substitutions due to injury. The hosts scored a fourth via a Fernandes penalty before Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood put the result beyond doubt for the hosts.

The game evoked memories of Manchester United’s famous 7-1 thrashing of AS Roma at Old Trafford in a Champions League quarter-final tie in 2006. On that note, let's have a look at the five major talking points from the game.

6 - @ManUtd have scored six goals in a single match in European competition for the first time since netting seven against Roma in April 2007; they are the first side to net as many in a major European semi-final since Real Madrid in the European Cup in May 1964. Fun. #UEL pic.twitter.com/xpRgCbl2Rd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021

#1 Manchester United welcome some familiar faces in the Roma ranks back to Old Trafford

Chris Smalling (left) was among a few familiar faces returning to Old Trafford.

The Serie A has emerged as a popular destination for Premier League players on the move in recent times. Manchester United has provided the Italian top flight with a number of players over the past few seasons.

A number of loan signings and former players from Manchester United are now plying their trade for the top clubs in Italy, with the Red Devils quite well represented with the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Lazio, and their opponents on the night, AS Roma.

In the starting lineup for the Giallorossi on the night were Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, two members of Manchester United’s 2017 Europa League-winning team, who were now facing off their former side.

👀 Chris Smalling warms up ahead of Manchester United reunion... #UEL pic.twitter.com/TDqhIZGQsh — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 29, 2021

There were also a couple of players on the books of AS Roma with Premier League experience. Another familiar face led the line for the Italians in the form of Edin Dzeko, the former Manchester City striker who enjoyed a successful spell with Manchester United’s local rivals.

#2 Eventful first leg leaves Roma with mixed emotions

Three first-half injuries ultimately outweighed two first-half goals for AS Roma.

It is improbable for a team to score two away goals in the first leg of a European semi-final and walk away disappointed with the final result. But that is the situation AS Roma find themselves in.

The Italian team had a whirlwind first half at Old Trafford, scoring two precious away goals. But they suffered no less than three unfortunate injuries to key personnel, which forced the manager into making as many changes before the half-time interval.

3 - Roma are the first team to make three substitutions in the first half of a UEFA Europa League match (since 2009 competition rebrand). Bizarre. #UEL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021

The first-half injuries, which left Roma with no opportunities to make changes in the second half, proved to be their undoing. The visitors tired noticeably after the break, and Manchester United took due advantage by bagging a hatful of goals.

AS Roma are left clinging on to two away goals and the faint hope that their injured players can recover in time for the second leg as they eye an improbable comeback from a four-goal deficit to reach the Europa League final.

Barring a spectacular comeback, it appears that AS Roma's hopes of progression have already been extinguished by their humbling defeat at Old Trafford.

