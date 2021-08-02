Ranking top 5 Manchester United academy graduates of the last decade

Manchester United is a club well known for its elite academy. It has been one of the most prestigious football academies in the world. Time and time again they have produced world-class talents that have gone on to be winners at the club. George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton, Mark Hughes, and the famed class of 92' including David Beckham and more have gone on to become all-time Manchester United greats. The journey from the Manchester United academy to the first team, and following in the footsteps of these legends of the game, is something that every kid dreams of during their formative years at the club.

Manchester United academy breaking records

The Manchester United academy has broken numerous records over the years. Just a few years ago in December 2019, it was the 4000th senior match in succession in which at least one Manchester United academy graduate was represented in the first-team or matchday squad. It's a record that stretches over nine decades to before the second World War. It shows the incredible quality that their academy has to offer.

The Red Devils' academy continues to produce top quality talent. Take a look at 5 of the best Manchester United academy graduates from the last decade (2011-2021).

#5 Dean Henderson | Goalkeeper

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Dean Henderson joined Manchester United's academy at the age of 14. Starting his career as an outfield player, the shot-stopper is now competing for the top spot at his boyhood club. His journey to the top hasn't been the easiest. His series of loans started with Stockport County, only to be recalled due to a lack of goalkeepers at the club. Following this he went on loan to Grimsby Town. His talent finally shone through when he performed well at Shrewsbury Town, helping the team all the way to the play-off final. He also featured in the team of the season.

After signing a new contract, he joined Sheffield United on loan in search of first-team football. For the next two seasons, he performed brilliantly at the club, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League and was impressive in the top flight as well. After a long and tiring journey, Henderson is now competing with David De Gea to be Manchester United's number 1.

#4 Jesse Lingard | Midfielder

Manchester United v Brentford - Pre-season Friendly

Jesse Lingard began his career at the Manchester United academy back in 2011. Following loan spells at Leicester City, Birmingham and Brighton, he made his debut for the club in the 2014-15 season. Lingard has scored many memorable goals at Manchester United, including the famous FA Cup winner at Wembley against Crystal Palace.

The following season, he scored an incredible solo goal against Leicester City in the Community Shield final. He also won the Europa League and Carabao Cup with Manchester United in the same season. Lingard has been a crucial member of the squad, but since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, his playing time has reduced considerably. He made the switch to West Ham and has rekindled his form since then. Another gem from the Manchester United academy.

