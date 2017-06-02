Reports: Manchester United agree £45 million deal for forward

Manchester United have reportedly completed their first signing of this summer transfer window.

What’s the story?

Manchester United have agreed a £45 million fee for Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic. The Croatian had been linked with a move to the Red Devils in the last few weeks and now Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the deal is complete. The Red Devils are interested in revamping their forward line and Mourinho sees the 28-year-old forward as a quality addition to his United side.

Also, the Italian club need to balance their books for Financial Fair Play and this is the reason why they have reportedly agreed to sell the Croatian forward for £45 million.

In case you didn’t know...

On his way to the Premier League?

While Inter Milan have had a bad season, Perisic has been one of the few players who has ended the season with positive credit. Having contributed 11 goals and 11 assists in the 2016/17 season, the Croatian with his direct style of play will prove to be a valuable addition to Jose Mourinho’s side.

The heart of the matter

After Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban was upheld, United have given up on signing Antoine Griezmann. However, they have drawn an ambitious list of forward targets including Perisic, Lukaku, Belotti and even Lacazette.

Also, Mourinho likes completing his transfers early and he will be desperate to tie up his signings before pre-season begins. Martial and Rooney have been linked with a move away and the hardworking Perisic is seen as the right kind of player to fit into Mourinho’s demanding system.

What’s next?

With Champions League football secured for Manchester United next season, Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward will be confident of completing deals for their top targets. The Portuguese manager is keen to compete on all fronts next season and Perisic is expected to be the first among many arrivals this summer transfer window.

Author’s take

While the likes of Lukaku and Belotti are more glamorous names, Perisic is perfectly capable of doing more than a satisfactory job for the Red Devils. A hardworking and physical player, the 28-year-old Croatian will certainly provide an extra dimension in attack.

If reports of a deal being done are true, Perisic will definitely prove to be a shrewd acquisition.