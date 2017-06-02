Reports: Manchester United receive huge boost in signing Real Madrid superstar

What’s the story?

Manchester United are on the lookout to add some attacking talent to their squad and according to various reports in the English media, the Red Devils have been handed a major boost in their efforts to sign Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale. The Welshman has struggled for form and fitness this year, and according to the Daily Mail, Bale might be sold to the Premier League giants in order to fund a world record fee for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

With Bale most likely to be left on the bench for the Champions League final against Juventus, United might just look to swoop in and reinvigorate the speedy winger’s career by bringing him to the Premier League once again.

In case you didn’t know...

Future Red Devil?



There has been a growing sense of frustration about Bale’s continuous fitness problems. With Madrid managing to play well despite his absence, the Welshman is no longer seen as an integral member of Zidane’s side. Add to that Isco’s stunning form, and a return to the starting 11 even when fit is not guaranteed for Bale.

Speaking about his fitness, Bale all but confirmed he will be starting on the bench in the all important final.:

“I am not 100 per cent, but I have been working hard with double training sessions the last few weeks, to get myself as ready as I can be, whether that is starting the game or being involved at some point.”

If United have their way, it might well be Bale’s last game for Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

It promises to be a summer of great change at both Real Madrid and Manchester United. A number of first-team stars like James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata and now even Gareth Bale are expected to leave while a new batch of galacticos like Eden Hazard, Mbappe and De Gea might well be plying their trade at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

With the Madrid hierarchy determined to sign Mbappe, Bale might well be sold if the right bid arrives for the Welshman.

What’s next?

While Bale’s future at Madrid might be in slight jeopardy, his immediate concern will be to play a part in the Champions League final to be held in his home country. The speedy forward is certainly capable of turning a game singlehandedly and it will not be surprising if he makes a decisive contribution against Juventus.

Author’s take

While Bale’s fitness concerns might have irked the Madrid board, they will do well to hold on to their most expensive transfer as Bale at his best is quite simply one of the world’s best players.

