Manchester United agree £45m deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Red Devils willing to pay £65m for Harry Maguire, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 26, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.57K // 27 Jun 2019, 00:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Solskjaer has finally succeeded in bringing Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 26th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 United agree deal to sign Wan-Bissaka for £45m

Wan-Bissaka could be a United player by the end of this week

Manchester United's transfer business has been slower than expected, with the club priced out of a move for many of their targets. The Red Devils had managed to bring in Daniel James from Swansea, but it was the only signing so far, a fact that had fans agitated. The season was simple - this was supposed to be United's biggest summer in the last few years, yet the inability of the club to bring in players had been the talk of the town.

Things were especially alarming because Solskjaer expected to have his transfer business wrapped by before pre-season and that had looked increasingly unlikely. To make matters worse, the club had been locked in negotiations with Crystal Palace for the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka for weeks but had been unable to reach an agreement. However, there has been a significant development in those negotiations on Wednesday.

The Guardian reports that Manchester United have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford. United's third bid of around £45m, with a further £5m in add ons, was accepted by Palace. We reported yesterday that Palace were looking to remove a "sell on" clause inserted in Wilfred Zaha's contract, but that has not happened. Neither have United allowed a "sell on" clause in Wan-Bissaka's contract.

The English right back is poised to have his medical this week and will become Solskjaer's second signing of the summer. He is expected to take over the right-back role and it will be for the first time since almost a decade that United have two specialist right-backs - Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot - in their squad. The Englishman's involvement in pre-season though, is doubtful, as he is currently with the England Under-21 squad at the Under-21 Euros, and as such, might need a few weeks of rest to prevent a burn-out.

