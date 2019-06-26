×
Manchester United to meet Crystal Palace to speed up Wan-Bissaka deal, Gary Neville reveals why the Red Devils are struggling to sign players, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 25, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
256   //    26 Jun 2019, 12:08 IST

Solskjaer is still awaiting his second signing of the summer.
Solskjaer is still awaiting his second signing of the summer.

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 25th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: June 21, 2019

#5 Club Legend reveals why United are struggling to sign players

Neville reveals why United have struggled in this transfer window
Neville reveals why United have struggled in this transfer window

It has been a tough summer for Manchester United so far. The Red Devils have been linked with every other player in the planet, but have failed to achieve all their targets except one. That solitary signing, Daniel James from Swansea, has not been enough to get the supporters excited. There is a strange nervousness about United right now; Solskjaer had reiterated his desire, time and again, to complete all the transfer business by the end of June. That looks highly unlikely, as United seem to be priced out of every negotiation this summer. And one man who knows a lot about the club reveals why things have been so quiet so far.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville revealed in an interview to Sky Sports why his former club have struggled in the transfer market so far. The former United right-back believes that United are in the back foot this summer because everyone knows that they desperately need to sign players. As such, all parties are trying to squeeze the last penny out in negotiations.

It's difficult to do business, it's not easy. Everyone knows Manchester United want players and price tags will go up.
Players don't just jump to sign for any club - they do their homework and get their agents to get to work. They probably have 50 meetings before they sign for a club nowadays.
Manchester United will be in the pit with the rest of the sharks looking for the big signings. It's difficult for all clubs, they all want the same players.

Neville also reveals that it is important that United clear up the deadwood as well as bring new players in.

Manchester United have got a big job to do in order to get a squad right for a championship challenge. Hopefully that'll start this summer but it's not just bringing players in, it's about getting some out.
