Zamorano: Sanchez needs to play - at Manchester United or elsewhere

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 98 // 25 Jun 2019, 03:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez needs regular match action either at Manchester United or elsewhere, says Chile great Ivan Zamorano.

Sanchez left Arsenal for United in January 2018 but has struggled to find his best form at Old Trafford, starting just nine Premier League games last season and scoring once.

The 30-year-old has continued to score for Chile, though, netting twice so far at the Copa America, yet Zamorano believes the rust from his club campaign has still been evident in the wins over Japan and Ecuador.

And the former Chile star wants Sanchez, who has been linked with Juventus, to be a starter wherever he begins next term.

"What's best for [Sanchez] is to play - wherever he can, be it at Manchester United or any other team," Zamorano told Omnisport.

Come on United https://t.co/TlPQtlNrHU — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) September 2, 2018

"The important thing is for him to be constantly competing. I talk from my experience. Sometimes when you're abroad and you're not playing, it is hard to regain the level.

"We've seen it. Alexis hasn't played in Manchester for a long time, but the second he puts on the Chilean shirt, he's different. That's what we like.

"No matter how you are doing at your team, we hope at the moment you put on the Chilean shirt you give your best, and that's what Alexis is doing.

Advertisement

"I'm very happy to see him regaining his level and to see him being a vital part of Chile, being a protagonist in South America again."

Sanchez was set to be assessed for an ankle injury ahead of Monday's clash against Uruguay, with Chile having already sealed their progression out of Group C.