"Does Pep have an issue with him", "Doesn't start as usual" - Fans react as Manchester City star left out of XI for Napoli clash

Manchester City fans online reacted to Savinho being benched for their clash against Napoli on Thursday. The Cityzens will host the Gli Azzurri at the Etihad in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26.

Pep Guardiola has named an unchanged starting XI from the side that beat Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League on September 14. Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Bernardo Silva form the front three, with Savinho starting on the bench again.

The Brazilian attacker has made just one appearance so far this season due to an injury. He came on in the 77th minute in Manchester City's win over Manchester United in the last game.

Some fans, however, are disappointed to see Savinho starting on the bench and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote:

"Savinho benched again? Does pep have issue with him?"

Tim @Tim_0x1 @ManCity Savinho benched again? Does pep have issue with him?

Another wrote,

"Savinho doesn't start as usual, SMH."

SZNvinho 🇧🇷 @laredoublepivot @ManCity Savinho doesn't start as usual, SMH.

Here are some other reactions:

Dax @sxne_citizen @cityreport_ Bernardo again?? This is why savinho wanted to leave.

SZNvinho 🇧🇷 @laredoublepivot God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob when will Savinho start a game man

Savinho joined Manchester City from Troyes last summer and has recorded three goals and 13 assists in 49 games across competitions for them. He was heavily linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, but he ended up staying with City.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola explains importance of starting well in the Champions League

The Cityzens haven't had a good start to the season, with two wins and two defeats in their four games so far. However, they come into the UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli on the back of a comfortable win over Manchester United.

In his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola explained that Manchester City need to start their Champions League campaign well. He said (via mancity.com):

“We have to start well this competition. There are more games than previous seasons but if you start with a bad result, it’s always more difficult. We drew last season v Inter, hopefully we can get a better result. Just enjoy the moment, the journey, we are happy to be here and just focus on the game tomorrow, the game we have to play.

“The priority is the next game, always it has been since I arrived here. As a manager you don’t choose the competitions, next game we go to Huddersfield and that’s the most important one. The history of this organisation is that we take every game seriously.”

Last season, Manchester City failed to finish in the Top 8 of the league stage of the Champions League. They were eliminated in the playoffs, losing 6-3 on aggregate against Real Madrid.

