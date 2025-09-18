"We deserved better than what we got" - Cole Palmer slams Chelsea's self-inflicted errors after 3-1 loss against Bayern in UCL clash

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has opened up after their 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The two sides faced off at the Allianz Arena in their UEFA Champions League group-stage opener.

Ad

Trevoh Chalobah scored an own goal in the 20th minute to give the hosts the lead. Moises Caicedo then brought down Harry Kane in the box, and the latter converted the resulting penalty in the 27th minute. Cole Palmer scored via an excellent counter-attack from Chelsea two minutes later.

However, Kane made it 3-1 in the 63rd minute after the Blues gave the ball away. Palmer rued these mistakes from his side in his post-match interview, saying (via Goal):

Ad

Trending

“I thought we played well. We’ve shown we deserve to play here. The three goals we conceded were our own fault. We had chances. We deserved better than what we got. We started well. We had early chances to score, but when you make mistakes at the back it’s always difficult to come back into the game. It was a lack of concentration, and not managing the moments correctly. I feel like we showed we can play against the best teams in the competition.

Ad

“The manager said to us before (the game) that he knows we can go toe-to-toe. I think we showed that despite the result. To be back in the competition is nice, we just need to kick on from here. We are not coming here for it to be a learning curve. We want to compete.”

Ad

Bayern had 56% possession and attempted 16 shots, with five being on target, as compared to Chelsea's nine shots, with three being on target.

Enzo Maresca says he's happy with Chelsea's performance despite 3-1 loss against Bayern Munich

After the game, Enzo Maresca said that he's happy with how his team competed against Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash. He said that it is a difficult place to go to, and he feels that his side did well.

Ad

Maresca said (via Chelseafc.com):

"Personally, I am happy with the performance, because we know how difficult it was to come here against this team. We knew that it would be a very tough game. Again, in the first 20 minutes we didn’t concede anything, we created two or three clear chances. Then we conceded a goal and it changed the game.

Ad

"Even with that we were in the game until the end. It’s very difficult to come here and control the game for 95 minutes, that is not realistic. Overall I think we competed very well."

Chelsea will next return to Champions League action at home on September 30 against Benfica, who have recently appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager. They will next face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20, in the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More