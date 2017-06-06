Reports: Manchester United agree £60 million fee for Real Madrid superstar

Manchester United are close to getting a 'galactico' of their own!

Manchester United are keen to wrap up the signing quickly

What’s the story?

Manchester United are closing in on completing a stunning £60 million deal for Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez. The Colombian has struggled to establish himself in the playing 11 under Zinedine Zidane and Mourinho has reportedly greenlighted a move for the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner. Reports in French radio station RMC state that United have ‘agreed’ a deal although both Inter Milan and PSG also remain interested.

Mourinho is keen to complete his transfers early although he recently claimed that he has nothing to do with transfers anymore. Speaking to Mais Futebol, the Portuguese manager said:

“I got fed up and tired of football before the last day, I promised that they would not see me in football stadiums, and I stopped negotiating for players and being worried. I gave my list to the CEO in April and he has until August 31st to give me what I want, or not.”

James Rodriguez might well be on his way to the Premier League in this summer transfer window.

In case you don’t know...

Future Red Devil?

The Colombian has struggled to cement a place in the 11 with Isco and Asensio ahead of him in the pecking order. James Rodriguez was even completely left out of the Champions League match day squad and a move away from Los Blancos looks all but finalised.

Florentino Perez, who is a huge fan of the Colombian admitted that Rodriguez’s future was in Zidane’s hands and with the Frenchman not trusting the playmaker in important matches, Mourinho is ready to swoop in and complete his signing as soon as possible.

The heart of the matter

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid are set for very busy summers. While Mourinho is determined to strengthen his squad, Real Madrid will be looking to clear the deadwood and sign some ‘galacticos’ of their own in the summer transfer window.

Also, the arrival of James Rodriguez will most probably signal the end of Wayne Rooney’s Manchester United career as the Colombian will be more suited and a better fit for the ‘number 10’ position.

Author’s take

Although James has struggled for regular playing time, his impact when he has been on the pitch has been unquestionable. Still extremely talented and only 25-years-old, Rodriguez has the potential to be a Premier League legend and United will do well to pay the £60 million fee and complete the signing of the Real Madrid superstar.

