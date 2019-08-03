Manchester United agree £85m deal for transfer of Harry Maguire, Solskjaer reveals Red Devils are working on more signings, and more Manchester United Transfer News: August 2, 2019

Harry Maguire will have his medical on Saturday ahead of his move to Manchester United

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 2nd August 2019. We bring you the biggest transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#5 United agree £85m deal for transfer of Harry Maguire

United have agreed on a deal with Leicester City for Harry Maguire

It is the news that you have been waiting for. After weeks of speculations, Manchester United are ultimately set to break the world record fee for a defender. Liverpool made Virgil van Dijk the costliest defender in the world in January 2018, when the Merseyside club paid £75m for his transfer. However it seems that the Dutchman's reign at the top will last only a year and a half.

The Telegraph reports that Manchester United have agreed a deal with Leicester City for the transfer of Harry Maguire. The two clubs were locked in a showdown for ages, with the Foxes refusing to budge from their £90m valuation of the Englishman. The Red Devils already had a £70m deal rejected by Leicester and the transfer saga was stretching a little too long for comfort. However, United have now reached a breakthrough and are finally willing to pay an exorbitant amount for Harry Maguire. The transfer is likely to include add on fees in bonuses.

Maguire was believed to be getting increasingly frustrated at the slow pace of negotiations, because he had his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. The Englishman can now breathe a sign of relief and so can the millions of United fans all over the world.

The Red Devils had conceded 54 goals in the league last season, the most they had let in since the start of the Premier League era. A defensive reinforcement was the priority of the summer, and Harry Maguire was Solskjaer's number one target. With the Englishman finally set to join his squad, the Norwegian will be a happy man now.

