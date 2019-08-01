Manchester United ready to pay £80m for Harry Maguire, Juventus sporting director lands in England for Paulo Dybala transfer talks, and more Manchester United Transfer News: August 1, 2019

Juventus Sporting Director is in England to finalize the Paulo Dybala transfer

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 1st August 2019. We bring you the biggest transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#4 Manchester United ready to pay £80m for Harry Maguire

Manchester United are willing to make Harry Maguire the costliest defender in the world

With just a week left to the end of the transfer window, Manchester United are pressed for time to complete their recruitment for the summer. The Red Devils continue to be linked with quite a few names, but perhaps none of them are as vital as Harry Maguire. The Leicester City defender has been pursued by United for quite a few weeks now, however, the Foxes have refused to budge from their valuation of the defender. The Premier League giants already have a £70m bid turned down by Leicester, who want £90m for their star man. United were reluctant to match their asking price for Maguire, until now.

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United have come to a decision regarding the Englishman and are now ready to pay £80m for his services. The figure would certainly transcend the amount Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk when they bought the Dutchman from Southampton in 2018. It would also mean that the Englishman would become the costliest defender in the world.

Maguire has been Solskjaer's preferred choice for the centre back role, and the player has even informed Leicester City his desire to leave for United. The Englishman hopes to emulate the achievements of his idols Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic at Old Trafford and is desperate to join the Red Devils this summer. Leicester City are ready to let him leave, provided United match their asking price and here in lies the problem.

The Foxes are under no pressure to sell a player who still has 4 years left in his contract. As such, they are reluctant to let the Englishman leave for anything less than their £90m valuation, a decision that has left Harry Maguire extremely frustrated. Manchester United, though, will have to step up their efforts because time is certainly not on their side and another season without a world class centre back to partner Victor Lindelof would be diabolical.

