Manchester United agree sensational Paulo Dybala-Romelu Lukaku swap deal, Bruno Fernandes very close to joining the Red Devils, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 31, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.81K // 31 Jul 2019, 23:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus and Manchester United have agreed a deal to swap Dybala and Lukaku

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 31st July 2019. We bring you the best transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: July 28, 2019

#5 United agree sensational Dybala-Lukaku swap deal with Juventus

Manchester United are nearing a sensational move for Paulo Dybala

Romelu Lukaku has been on the brink of a move to the Serie A this summer, after being courted by Inter Milan for weeks now. However, the Italian club was reluctant to match United's valuation of the player. Just when move to Inter Milan was looking increasingly difficult for Lukaku, his future took an unexpected turn as Juventus joined the race for his signature.

Inter Milan's indecision had set the stage for Juventus to take advantage of the situation and the Serie A Champions might have already stolen the Belgian right under the noses of their rivals! The main advantage for Juventus was that they were willing to add Argentinean ace Paulo Dybala in the transfer and that seems to have clinched the deal for the Italian giants.

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a sensational swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku. The exact details of the deal has not been revealed yet, but the Argentinean's agent is reportedly in London, where he will hold talks with United representatives over a potential transfer. It is now up to Dybala to agree personal terms with United, following which a move can be finalized.

The Red Devils will be hoping to make the Argentinean an offer he cannot refuse, and if he does arrive, it will be a massive coup for Solskjaer. The current United team lacks a player of Dybala's caliber and the Argentinean would be perfect for the No. 10 role at the heart of the United attack.

The player himself is keen to stay at Turin and fight for his place. He is scheduled for a meeting with new Boss Maurizio Sarri this week and the outcome of the discussion will most definitely affect his final decision. Juventus value Paulo Dybala at £91.8m, which is close to the amount United were expecting for Lukaku and there's a good chance that the Argentinean could be a United player before the start of the new season.

1 / 5 NEXT